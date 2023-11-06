The most controversial part about Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old Golden Bachelor with a heart of gold (hence the name), was revealed in episode four, when the man sat in a hot tub and viewers watched in horror as contestant Leslie discovered his massive lion tattoo in real-time. Some were taken aback, others decided this was an invitation to be weird on the internet.

Do you know what happens when there is stuff you want to air out in the world? You stop by Live with Kelly And Mark and they will get it all out there for you with ease. Mark Consuelos took no time asking Gerry about his tattoo, which he happily explained.

“There was a point in time where I was thinking about taking on more responsibility in business and so forth, and there’s this saying about every morning in Africa, a lion wakes up [and] it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or a gazelle wakes up and it must run faster than the fastest lion or it will be eaten,” Turner said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a lion or a gazelle…when the sun comes up, you better be running.” This is true for most animals too, thanks to the food chain and all that, but it’s the thought that counts. It counted enough for Gerry to want it permanently inked on his body in the form of a lion on his right shoulder.

“That was something that I really believed in at the time, and when I saw that poster I thought, ‘that’s the perfect tattoo,'” he explained. He’s correct: it is definitely a tattoo. Consuelos then replied, “I just fell in love with Gerry,” without considering the audition process for The Golden Bachelor. Or his wife, who was sitting right next to him.

Gerry will hopefully make his final pick on the season finale of The Golden Bachelor airs on November 30th.

