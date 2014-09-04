The Guinness Book Of World Records Has Recognized ‘Game Of Thrones’ As TV’s Most Pirated Show

09.04.14 4 years ago 2 Comments
got

hbo

Hey, look! Game of Thrones made the 2015 Guinness Book of World Records! Let’s get HBO on the phone and give ’em the good ne-…

The hugely popular HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones makes its way into the 2015 book as the Most pirated TV program. “GoT” retained its spot atop Torrent Freak’s top 10 list of most pirated TV shows, with 5.9 million downloads per episode. [Guinness Book of World Records]

Oh.

Actually, maybe HBO will be pleased about this news. Remember the time Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said being the most pirated show in the world was “better than an Emmy”?

The much-discussed fantasy series is HBO’s most popular, and “if you go to people who are watching it without subs, it’s a tremendous word-of-mouth thing,” the exec told investors. “We’ve been dealing with this for 20, 30 years—people sharing subs, running wires down the backs of apartment buildings. Our experience is that it leads to more paying subs. I think you’re right that Game of Thrones is the most pirated show in the world,” he said. “That’s better than an Emmy.” [AdWeek]

So, uh… con … grat … u … la … tions? Yeah, CONGRATULATIONS! YOU DID IT, JEFF! GOOD FOR YOU!

Source: Watchers on the Wall

