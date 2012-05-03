The Guy Fieri Stolen Lamborghini Story Keeps Getting Better Somehow

Two days ago, we brought you the news that Guy Fieri’s stolen Lamborghini had been recovered in a storage locker belonging to a 17-year-old high school student who was also suspected of trying to kill two of his classmates by shooting at them from the back of a speeding motorcycle. Go ahead and give that last sentence a chance to sink in a little, because additional details about the case have started trickling out, and, somehow, it keeps getting more and more bonkers. It turns out the teenage suspect, Max Wade, may have been responsible for a one-man crime spree across Northern California, and the storage locker the car was discovered in also contained what is deliciously referred to in the article as “a potpourri of gadgetry.” Buckle in.
Besides the stolen Lamborghini, a motorcycle and a .357 revolver believed to be used in the shooting, the search revealed a trove of contraband, including automatic weapons, a police uniform, sophisticated electronic transmitting devices, bugs and other evidence of possible criminal activity beyond what anyone had imagined. […]
The cache in the steel locker was a potpourri of gadgetry, disguises and guns. Investigators found a dismantled AK-47 assault weapon, an assault-type shotgun, electronics that can interfere with cell phone frequencies and a list of scanner codes for a variety of California law enforcement agencies. Inside the Lamborghini were three UHF signal jammers for cell phones and two radio signal jammers.
Most troubling of all, though, was the discovery of a full San Francisco Police Department uniform, including a badge and duty belt and some bags, containers and a mask. [SF Gate]
I joked around last time about how this story sounded like something out of a movie called Fast & Furious: The High School Years,” but GOOD GRAVY would you look at that list? Weapons, scramblers, jammers, disguises, masks, police uniforms, luxury automobiles, motorcycles, etc. And this kid is seventeen. HE IS A TEENAGER. Do you know what I was doing when I was a teenager? Playing Goldeneye on Nintendo 64. This kid was LIVING IT.
Now, I’m sure you’re all wondering, if this kid was such a master criminal, and if he had a storage locker full of items to help him evade the police, how did he get caught? Did they bring in some Jason Bourne/Sherlock Holmes-type to hunt him like a bloodhound? Nope. The answer, as it is to almost all questions involving 17-year-old boys, is “because of a girl.” Specifically, the girl he tried to kill via motorcycle drive-by, who, if you remember, he had a crush on and had started dating someone else.
Wade, who is being held on $2 million bail, was captured, according to the booking report, after he asked his female victim out two weeks after trying to kill her, the report says.
This kid must have balls the size of Guy Fieri’s big stupid head.
So he was robbed by Agent Cody Banks? I always knew Malcolm was real trouble maker. Never trust a middle child.
We were playing the Goldeneye video game at the age of 17, this kid was actually trying to reenact entire scenes from it
He sounds like a young super villain, but since he stole from Guy Fieri would that make him a young morally ambiguous anti-hero?
I’ve moved on from casting. Now I’m just trying to name the movie. “Little Douche Coupe” doesn’t cover all the marvelous weirdness of the thief.
I read that piece three times and I still can’t find the part that explains how Veronica Mars brought him to justice.
I am at a loss of words to describe how insane this story is. I so badly want to know what he was up to with the officer uniform. Did some idiot actually believe he was a police officer? What did he use the badge for? To get into an evidence locker? How exactly did he ask this girl out, after trying to kill her? Like what was his pick up line? So many questions…
So…they found Batman?
Get this kid a made for TV movie STAT!
So which do you think happens first, a CBS movie starring the kid from Two and a Half Men, or a very special episode of Storage Wars?
Probably a Law & Order: SVU ripped from the headlines episode.
I was hoping for more of a kooky Bone episode but SVU always gets there first.
Eh, I liked this story better when it involved Richard Grieco.
Oddly, I don’t like anything that involves Richard Grieco.
Not even Yasmine Bleeth?
Otto, I like the cut of your jib sir and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Yeah, but he’s also clearly a psychopath. And now he’s in jail, and probably headed for prison. I’ll keep my own life, thanks.
Thank you, it’s just brown and water.
Ahhh, Goldeneye 64. “Man with the Golden Gun” & “Slaps Only’ FTW!
No fucking Odd Job!
The Bourne Puberty?