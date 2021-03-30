Hulu just dropped the first full-length trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, and when the show finally returns, Elisabeth Moss’ June Osborne will be getting her freedom fighter on after escaping to Canada in the last season. The new trailer labels Osborne “Public Enemy No. 1” as she clearly doesn’t seem content to wait for Gilead to come for her. The escaped Handmaid is prepared to bring the fight to Gilead’s doorstep, which might destroy her and everything she loves in the process.

Here’s the official synopsis via Hulu:

The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Thanks to the pandemic, The Handmaid’s Tale fans were justifiably concerned about when or if the show would return, but the creative team made it work despite being shut down. Granted, this season will be a leaner 10 episodes, series creator Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter back in December that the shut down ended up being a blessing because it helped him craft new directions for the show that he never considered until now.

“I know where I am in the story, and I do feel like we’re kind of reaching kind of a pivot point, but whether that’s the end or not, I don’t know,” Miller told THR. “It just feels like it’s a good time to reassess what you were thinking, just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 starts streaming on April 28 on Hulu.

(Via Hulu)