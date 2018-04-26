When The Handmaid’s Tale premiere early last year, it’s timing felt eerily perfect.
The Trump presidency was still in its early days, topics like sexual harassment, gender equality, and women’s healthcare were making headlines, and historic protests led were happening all over the world. What better time to introduce Margaret Atwood’s dystopian feminist classic?
The story about a fictional tyrannical regime exerting a disturbing amount of control over its citizens was just too on the nose and the image of a group of browbeaten women resisting that regime, cloaked in blood-red capes and stark white bonnets became the unofficial poster for a real-world movement slowly gaining steam.
Now, a year and some change into Trump’s presidency with season two about to drop on Hulu, the show is only building on its relevancy.
Uproxx chatted with executive producer Warren Littlefield about going off-book for season two, running a female-led TV show in the #MeToo era, and how many seasons Gilead has left.
