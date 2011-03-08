‘The Killing’ Looks Kind of Excellent

AMC is looking to continue its success with original dramatic series with “The Killing,” a murder mystery that premieres with a two-hour episode on Sunday, April 3. I haven’t been that enamored with the promos for the show so far, but the four-minute trailer below changed my mind: this is definitely a show I’m going to watch. With the murder of a high school girl in Washington state as the central plot point, this looks a lot like “Twin Peaks” minus the pie and coffee and backward-speaking midgets and haunting soundtrack and secret hookers and evil spirits named Bob. So basically, “Twin Peaks” minus David Lynch.
Meanwhile, a CBS executive saw this trailer and said, “Whoa whoa whoa! They only investigate one murder ALL SEASON?” Then he planned a spin-off of “Hawaii Five-0” and laughed at some Garfield comics.
[via THR]
The dramatic tension music sounds like the one used in The Walking Dead when the camp hit the road for the CDC. So much so I half expected trailer to quickly cut to a broken down RV that gets magically fixed after we sadly leave someone to die.
This is how I got sucked into “Murder One” way back when, and then they went and cancelled it on me. Never again.
This sounds like a remake of the Danish 14-part series called, co-incidentally, ‘The Killing’ (Forbrydelsen). So maybe not so original. On the plus side, the Danish show was astoundingly good, so if you’re going to copy…
I just want to know who the killer is and why. I can’t imagine getting caught up in 13 episodes of other people’s “secrets.”
Murder One they finished it. The murderer ended up being someone who wasnt even in the series all season long. It was a lame ass ending. It was a crack smoking janitor. Fuck I hated that show. I’m not getting sucked in. Fuck this show.
@Polyphebus, you’re right, it is actually a remake, so yeah, not that original. But the Danish one is excellent, and it’s on AMC, so it probably will be very good. I’ll watch it.
There was a show in… I think the early 00’s, called Murder One (on ABC I think) that was one season of investigating a murder but it was from the attorney’s perspective. In other words, Law & Order: Can’t we do something else already unit. This looks pretty good though.
Amusing to mock CBS/murder-per-episode-series when the trailer then says it’s from the producer of Cold Case, a CBS series in which each episode usually centers on a different murder.
This is exactly the same thing as Twin Peaks minus David Lynch, and the only good thing about Twin Peaks was all the weird shit. Otherwise its just another recycled murder mystery series.
Except for the ugly chick that is the female cop, this show looks great. Deffinitely going to watch.
