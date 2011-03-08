‘The Killing’ Looks Kind of Excellent

AMC is looking to continue its success with original dramatic series with “The Killing,” a murder mystery that premieres with a two-hour episode on Sunday, April 3. I haven’t been that enamored with the promos for the show so far, but the four-minute trailer below changed my mind: this is definitely a show I’m going to watch. With the murder of a high school girl in Washington state as the central plot point, this looks a lot like “Twin Peaks” minus the pie and coffee and backward-speaking midgets and haunting soundtrack and secret hookers and evil spirits named Bob. So basically, “Twin Peaks” minus David Lynch.

Meanwhile, a CBS executive saw this trailer and said, “Whoa whoa whoa! They only investigate one murder ALL SEASON?” Then he planned a spin-off of “Hawaii Five-0” and laughed at some Garfield comics.

[via THR]