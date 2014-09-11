The King Of Cameos: 20 Times You May Have Seen Patton Oswalt And Not Realized It

You know Patton Oswalt as Spencer on The King of Queens, the voice of Remy in Ratatouille, an Internet rabble-rouser, and one of the funniest standup comedians around. But did you know he’s in NewsRadio and The Weird Al Show and Zoolander? To celebrate Oswalt’s return to Twitter, and because he’s one of our favorite people, here are 20 times you may have seen him and not realized it…
1. Seinfeld as “Clerk” (1994)
2. NewsRadio as “Guy” (1996)
3. Mr. Show as “Famous Mortimer” (1996) (go to 12 minutes in)
4. The Weird Al Show as “Seymour” (1997)
5. Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist as “Patton” (1998)
6. Man on the Moon as “Blue Collar Guy” (1999)
7. Magnolia as “Delmer Darion” (1999)
8. Batman Beyond as Harry Knowles’ body double “Eldon Michaels” (2000)
9. “Another Perfect Day” music video by American Hi-Fi (2001)
10. Zoolander as “Monkey Photographer” (2001)
He broke my damn heart in Dollhouse.
Of the “Look at all the things people can do with the Dollhouse tech BESIDES making megasluts” episodes, his is by far the best. A neat concept, with a good actor selling the crap out of it.
Dollhouse going off the air when Dollhouse got good broke my heart.
i didn’t know the spongebob guy was on mr show
Tom Kenny is awesome!
Here is little known facts about him.
He is the voice of the Ice King in Adventure Time.
Him and Bobcat Goldthwait are long time friends and were roommates in college. In fact their nicknames for each other were Bobcat and Tomcat, hence how Bobcat got his stage name.
He was in Bobcats first directorial/written movie Shakes The Clown along with Robin Williams, who was also a really good friend to both Bobcat and Tom.
Check out Mime Jerry
[www.youtube.com]
and Tom Kenny in his creepy clown makeup
[www.youtube.com]
He played Mark Hamill’s best friend in Comic Book: The Movie (Nobody Saw But Everybody Was In)
I know it’s too recent to count, but his P&R cameo is my favorite. Yes, there’s the epic Star Wars filibuster, but that scene where he’s playing with a hoop killed me.
He had a good cameo on Reaper, too. I miss that show.
“EATING GOOBER PEAS!”
What? No mention of The Hammer from Balls of Fury?
He was Kelsey Grammer’s radioman in Down Periscope.
I tried to find a clip of that online, or at least a still. No dice.
Here’s 20 times you may have seen Uproxx decide to become the new Buzzfeed and not realized it.
Too true. People like lists, I guess.
@begbie3 I just read the comments.
Here’s 20 readers that complain about Uproxx but keep accessing anyway.
I only do it when the articles are genuinely useless. Patton Oswalt love is never useless.
Also, I never pass up a chance to say that yes, Big Fan is a great movie.
Ha! American Hi-Fi. Thanks for reminding me I was in high school once upon a time…
Oswalt also had a recurring character on Reno 911 before he showed up as a different character in the movie, as Boozehammer of Galen, a LARPer who often got into trouble with the Reno Sheriffs Department.
I’m wearing boots of escaping!
Speaking of shitting in oatmeal… you write “preceding years” when I think you mean “following years.” You know, as in the direct opposite meaning.
This might sound crazy, but when I see Patton Oswalt in something, I already know it’s Patton Oswalt. Crazy, right?
This a little
Even though it said head to the 9 minute mark, I watched that whole episode of Home Movies anyway. Because it’s great.
As Nurse Jackie on Community.