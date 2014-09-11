The King Of Cameos: 20 Times You May Have Seen Patton Oswalt And Not Realized It

#Patton Oswalt
09.11.14 4 years ago 25 Comments
The World Premiere of Disney/Pixar's "Ratatouille"

Getty Image

You know Patton Oswalt as Spencer on The King of Queens, the voice of Remy in Ratatouille, an Internet rabble-rouser, and one of the funniest standup comedians around. But did you know he’s in NewsRadio and The Weird Al Show and Zoolander? To celebrate Oswalt’s return to Twitter, and because he’s one of our favorite people, here are 20 times you may have seen him and not realized it…

1. Seinfeld as “Clerk” (1994)

2. NewsRadio as “Guy” (1996)

3. Mr. Show as “Famous Mortimer” (1996) (go to 12 minutes in)

4. The Weird Al Show as “Seymour” (1997)

5. Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist as “Patton” (1998)

6. Man on the Moon as “Blue Collar Guy” (1999)

7. Magnolia as “Delmer Darion” (1999)

8. Batman Beyond as Harry Knowles’ body double “Eldon Michaels” (2000)

9. “Another Perfect Day” music video by American Hi-Fi (2001)

10. Zoolander as “Monkey Photographer” (2001)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patton Oswalt
TAGSALL THE TIMESPATTON OSWALTRATATOUILLETHE KING OF QUEENS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP