Larry David created two of the funniest television shows of all-time in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. But you knew that already. You’ll probably learn something you didn’t know about Larry, though, if you watch The Larry David Story.

For instance, after watching the trailer for the two-part HBO documentary above, I now know that he’s six feet tall, which is much taller than I always assumed. Less shocking is interviewer Larry Charles (who wrote many of the best episodes of Seinfeld, including “The Library”) asking David about how he got into comedy. His response: “Why not me?” with a sheepish shrug. That’s the Larry we know and love.

Here’s more:

For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV’s defining talents. Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, The Larry David Story shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.

The Larry David Story debuts on HBO and HBO Max on March 1.