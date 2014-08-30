‘The Lego Movie’ Writers Phil Lord And Chris Miller Have Found Their Next Project

Getty Image

George Lucas is always going to be Star Wars‘ George Lucas. The same rule doesn’t apply to Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who could be Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs‘ Phil Lord and Chris Miller, or 21 Jump Street‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, or 22 Jump Street‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller. But I went with The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, because everything is awesome, which is exactly what Fox is thinking right now, after they snagged The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller (see?) to be the executive producers on a reboot of the 1980s cult classic The Greatest American Hero.

Lord and Miller will executive produce the hour-long action comedy alongside [creator Steven J. Cannell]’s daughter, television director Tawnia McKiernan. Written/exec produced by Rodney Rothman, the new Greatest American Hero will chronicle inner-city teacher Isaac’s adventures after his discovery of a superhero suit that gives him superhuman abilities. Unfortunately for Isaac, he hates wearing the suit and has to learn how to use its powers by trial and error because he quickly misplaces the suit’s instructions. He also has to deal with a government handler who has very different objectives than him and struggles as to whether he should use his newfound gifts to help others or just himself. (Via)

Lord and Miller helming a nostalgia project? What a new, clever idea. Fun fact: the original Greatest American Hero, William Katt, was seriously considered for the role of Luke Skywalker, which obviously eventually went to Mark Hamill. Don’t feel too bad for him, though: Katt got to look like a doof on NBC long before it became the new normal.

Via Deadline