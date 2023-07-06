The era of popular, prestigious miniseries has been a gift for fans who would love to see a beloved book adapted but don’t want it smushed into a movie’s feeble runtime. Now, fans of Holly Ringland’s wildly popular novel can rejoice at seeing a stellar cast bring that harrowing story to life.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves. Sigourney Weaver stars as June Hart, Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North, Frankie Adams as Candy Blue, and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart.”

No surprise that it’s from the producers of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. The trailer is giving off the same kind of moody drama vibes.

Plus, there must be an interesting crossover between fans of the novel and fans of women kicking ass in space because Weaver and Adams have got PhDs in intergalactic beatdowns.

The first three episodes land on Prime Video August 4th, with a new episode coming out each week until the finale on September 1st.