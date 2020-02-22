When The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+, Lucasfilm pulled off an impressive feat by keeping Baby Yoda entirely under wraps until his internet-shaking reveal at the end of the first episode. That’s not an easy thing to do in a time of constant spoilers and rampant script leaks. But now that The Mandalorian is a smash hit with Star Wars fans, the hunger for details on the upcoming season two is astronomical, and Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the mysterious Moff Gideon, was more than happy to feed the beast at FAN Expo Vancouver.

While Esposito didn’t drop any major spoilers — it’s safe to keep reading — he did reveal some surprising hints at what’s to come. While the first season used the Force very sparingly and focused on the gritty world of bounty hunting, we could be seeing more of the Jedi in season two. Particularly in a duel with Moff Gideon and his legendary Darksaber.

“Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show,” Esposito said (via Comic Book). “And I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful.”

According to Esposito, he’s been wielding the Darksaber a lot during season two production. Although, it’s not exactly the easiest weapon to handle:

“It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes some getting used to, as it is longer than a normal sword or saber. And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how to work the handle. And when you’re using a saber like that, you have to think of — you can’t really hit, because it’ll bend. It has that [humming], it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to strike as if you’re trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, as opposed to letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week [laughs].”

Of course, Esposito was coy about who Moff Gideon is battling in the new season, but he does laughingly shoot down suggestions that it’s Mando or Baby Yoda (“It ain’t gonna happen, baby!”) even though he shares some significant screen time with the latter. Whether he’s trying to throw fans off track is anybody’s guess. But considering The Mandalorian takes place just five years after Return of the Jedi, we know that there are Jedi floating around being trained by Luke Skywalker, who come to think of that, also has a lightsaber…. You don’t think? Nah. — Maybe?

