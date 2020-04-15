baby yoda the child the mandalorian
Lucasfilm
TV

Disney+ Is Celebrating ‘Star Wars’ Day With A ‘The Mandalorian’ Documentary Series

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

May 4 is Anti-Bullying Day, International Respect for Chickens Day, and Petite and Proud Day, but with all due respect to bullies, chickens, and the proudly petite, it’s mainly recognized as Star Wars Day, a.k.a. May the Fourth Be With You. For this year’s made-up holiday, which existed years before Disney turned it into an excuse to bleed nerds dry (“I need that limited edition Watto figurine, and I need it now!” — me), Disney+ is releasing The Clone Wars series finale and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series about Baby Yoda. And some bounty hunters, I guess.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” creator Jon Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.” The series will cover “the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

I would watch four episodes about the Jawas going to town on that egg alone.

DISNEY+

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on May 4, with new episodes every Friday.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×