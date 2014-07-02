The ‘Married’ And ‘You’re The Worst’ Red Band Trailers Are Essentially The Before & After Realities Of Sex

FX’s new comedies Married and You’re The Worst premiere in two weeks, and if you’re watching FX as often as we are you’ve surely caught some or all of the previews, which are pretty much mini red band trailers in and of themselves.

But if you haven’t watched the full trailers yet I recommend them back to back, because they’re not only both chocked full of a bunch of Real Talk: Funny Sex Edition, they’re also pretty much a before and after of the realities of sex and adulthood. Also Judy Greer is in one of them.