The ‘Married’ And ‘You’re The Worst’ Red Band Trailers Are Essentially The Before & After Realities Of Sex

FX’s new comedies Married and You’re The Worst premiere in two weeks, and if you’re watching FX as often as we are you’ve surely caught some or all of the previews, which are pretty much mini red band trailers in and of themselves.
But if you haven’t watched the full trailers yet I recommend them back to back, because they’re not only both chocked full of a bunch of Real Talk: Funny Sex Edition, they’re also pretty much a before and after of the realities of sex and adulthood. Also Judy Greer is in one of them.
im excited
Both look funny. Also, did anyone else watch ‘The Final Girl’ trailer tacked onto the end of one of the previews? I hadn’t seen any news about that. Seems right up the site’s alley.
This pertains to my interests.
I will give both of these shows a shot.
garland greenbush should know to never promise crazy a baby and then delivering on it…
Married looks pretty great.
You’re The Worst i’m not so sure about. Kind of gives me a Coupling vibe.
I kind of resent shows about 20 somethings whose primary problem is having too much sex and that, I don’t even know, complicating things I guess? Like, really?
Some 20 somethings have REAL problems, like not getting laid at all. Where are those shows?
Canceled, because they bum all of us well adjusted sex having people out.
“they’re also pretty much a before and after of the realities of sex and adulthood”
Yeah…only if you’re an unmarried virgin. C’mon man.
Doesn’t the guy in the Married trailer look like an American Hugh Grant? Maybe I’m wrong or maybe it’s the teeth