The ‘Married’ And ‘You’re The Worst’ Red Band Trailers Are Essentially The Before & After Realities Of Sex

#FX #You're The Worst #Judy Greer #Married
Editorial Director
07.02.14 10 Comments

FX’s new comedies Married and You’re The Worst premiere in two weeks, and if you’re watching FX as often as we are you’ve surely caught some or all of the previews, which are pretty much mini red band trailers in and of themselves.

But if you haven’t watched the full trailers yet I recommend them back to back, because they’re not only both chocked full of a bunch of Real Talk: Funny Sex Edition, they’re also pretty much a before and after of the realities of sex and adulthood. Also Judy Greer is in one of them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#You're The Worst#Judy Greer#Married
TAGSFXJUDY GREERMARRIEDred band trailersYOU'RE THE WORST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP