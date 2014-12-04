The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

When I saw that this week’s shocking episode of American Horror Story: Freak Show was called “Bloodbath,” I expected that some sh*t was going to go down. But what I did not expect was that the episode would literally feature a character taking a bath in a bathtub full of blood. So, well played on that front, American Horror, for keeping us on our toes. Last night’s episode featured not one, but two surprising major character deaths, and while it was certainly a (mostly) interesting hour of television, overall the series is still lacking an overall cohesive, gripping story arc to really pull viewers in.

Although, they did introduce two new storylines, as Dora’s daughter Regina finally shows up to the Mott estate looking for her mother, instead of just calling the cops or filing a missing person’s report for some reason. Another new character is introduced, as Elsa finds a female performer who will almost definitely not upstage her; an 800 pound New York socialite named Barbara who Elsa rescues from a fat camp and dubs Ima Wiggles. Well, at least she was legitimately distraught about Ma Petite’s disappearance (who everyone thinks was attacked by an animal, getting Del off the hook) for five whole minutes.

I can’t see either storyline going anywhere spectacular, and being that [SPOILER!!!] next week’s episode was originally titled “The Fat Lady Sings” (now changed to “Tupperware Party Massacre“) I have a feeling at least one of these characters is not long for this world.

At the very least, the episode was not short on WTF moments.

Never Trust A Woman Who Wants One Last Schnapps

Definitely didn’t see this one coming. Ethel made good on her promise to Elsa that she’d kill her herself, if she ever did anything to harm the twins. Well, at least she tried, anyway. After supposedly taking the twins “someplace safe,” Ethel confronts Elsa and — during a long and drawn out tense conversation between the two women — Ethel whips out a gun and shoots Elsa in her fake leg. Which she previously did not know was fake, somehow, after spending fourteen years together. Unmoved by Elsa’s sob story (and a flashback cameo by Coven’s Axe Man, who crafted Elsa her fake legs), Ethel prepares to murder her boss, who asks for one last schnapps before she meets her maker. I guess now we know Elsa is, indeed, better with a throwing knife than she lets on.

I Guess That’s One Way To Cover Up A Murder

Of course — of course! — skeevy Stanley assists Elsa in cleaning up Ethel’s murder, in the most gruesomely horrible way possible. Although I’m not sure how a supposedly self-inflicted beheading explained away THE GIANT KNIFE-HOLE IN HER EYE. On the plus side, at least Elsa’s performance was flawless.