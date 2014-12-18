The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

So, last night’s episode was essentially the closest thing American Horror Story has ever come to a bottle episode, mostly focusing on Pepper’s story. Additionally, it also provided the (mostly unnecessary) backstories of a few other characters, with a few scenes relating to the overall season story arc thrown in almost as an afterthought. The episode opens with Salty randomly dying in his sleep of a stroke, and we learn for the first time because these are clearly very important characters — that Salty was not, in fact, Pepper’s brother, but her husband.
When Elsa was working as a lowly chorus girl in Boston, she had a vision that freaks could draw in an audience, so she visited a local orphanage and rescued Pepper, who had been abandoned by a sister who could no longer care for her. Having known “nothing but abandonment” her entire life, Pepper finds unconditional love for the first time after Elsa takes her in. Flashback Elsa is a much nicer person than regular Elsa.
Understanding that Pepper had maternal and womanly needs, Elsa goes to great lengths to find both Ma Petite and Salty — and together Salty and Pepper become a union with the most adorable pinhead wedding ever. I have to admit though, I was thinking, “What if they didn’t like each other?” Sometimes you have a cat, and you adopt another cat to keep the first cat company and you know, it doesn’t always pan out. I guess in this case everybody is lucky that it did.
So Pepper was happy for her days, until the series of events that transpired in last night’s episode. I thought it would come out that somehow Stanley poisoned Salty or something, since he later cuts off his head and sells it to the museum, BUT NO, it was just a garden variety stroke. Way to keep up the continuity, American Horror Story.
Ma Petite Was Traded For Three Cases Of Dr. Pepper
Good old Ma Petite. She had such a positive and optimistic outlook on life, right up until her untimely death, even though she was basically traded into servitude as a sideshow act at a freak show for three cases of Dr. Pepper. Even Coca Cola would have been slightly less insulting.
No episode next week. There will be a 2 week break before the last 3 episodes are released.
Ah shit. I knew that.
Because it has to be said every week…this show is fucking terrible.
This show ended at the Mondrake series in my opinion. I’ve been still following it though, as I felt I had already invested too much by episode 5. That said, regardless of the typical dumb shit this show does, Pepper alone was incredible, and I can’t help but think that Elsa is an inspired mix of Leona Helmsley, Marilyn Monroe, and fuckin Jane Goodall; Jessica Lange kind of looks like them all mashed together too.
Pepper is fabulous, the woman portraying Pepper, Naomi Grossman, is even more fabulous. I have stopped questioning the reasons AHS does things. I figured out to question it is futile in the second season, so I’ve been just sitting back and enjoying the ride it takes me on. Every now and then I find myself saying “wait, but wait, what, why?” then I have to remind myself to just take it as it is. The less questions asked the better.
Plot driven????
WTF?
” But anyway, Elsa has to be like, what, 75 at this point in the narrative, but she still “owns” Friday nights? “
The top TV show on Friday nights in 1961 and 1962 was “The Flintstones”……….and they were WAY older than Elsa Mars…….