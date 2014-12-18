The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

I’m torn about how I feel about last night’s episode of American Horror Story: Freak Show , “Orphans.” On one hand, it told an emotional, heartbreaking story of the first character to make the transition from one American Horror Story universe to another, and even provided the details of that transition. On the other hand, what in god’s name are they doing wasting an entire episode on what has essentially been a background character for the first nine episodes, with only two left to go? This isn’t The Leftovers, here. For a campy, plot-driven series to abandon, oh, THE PLOT three episodes from the end of the season when viewers are still a little confused as to where this is all heading — that’s bad. To completely omit your main antagonist who had finally picked up some much needed steam from the episode before the season’s penultimate episode? Bad.

So, last night’s episode was essentially the closest thing American Horror Story has ever come to a bottle episode, mostly focusing on Pepper’s story. Additionally, it also provided the (mostly unnecessary) backstories of a few other characters, with a few scenes relating to the overall season story arc thrown in almost as an afterthought. The episode opens with Salty randomly dying in his sleep of a stroke, and we learn for the first time because these are clearly very important characters — that Salty was not, in fact, Pepper’s brother, but her husband.

When Elsa was working as a lowly chorus girl in Boston, she had a vision that freaks could draw in an audience, so she visited a local orphanage and rescued Pepper, who had been abandoned by a sister who could no longer care for her. Having known “nothing but abandonment” her entire life, Pepper finds unconditional love for the first time after Elsa takes her in. Flashback Elsa is a much nicer person than regular Elsa.

Understanding that Pepper had maternal and womanly needs, Elsa goes to great lengths to find both Ma Petite and Salty — and together Salty and Pepper become a union with the most adorable pinhead wedding ever. I have to admit though, I was thinking, “What if they didn’t like each other?” Sometimes you have a cat, and you adopt another cat to keep the first cat company and you know, it doesn’t always pan out. I guess in this case everybody is lucky that it did.

So Pepper was happy for her days, until the series of events that transpired in last night’s episode. I thought it would come out that somehow Stanley poisoned Salty or something, since he later cuts off his head and sells it to the museum, BUT NO, it was just a garden variety stroke. Way to keep up the continuity, American Horror Story.

Ma Petite Was Traded For Three Cases Of Dr. Pepper

Good old Ma Petite. She had such a positive and optimistic outlook on life, right up until her untimely death, even though she was basically traded into servitude as a sideshow act at a freak show for three cases of Dr. Pepper. Even Coca Cola would have been slightly less insulting.