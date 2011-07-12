The New ‘Dallas’ Looks Meh-rific

Below is the first trailer for TNT’s continuation of “Dallas,” which won’t air until next summer. The original CBS series, of course, spanned 13 seasons from 1978 to 1991 — and now Patrick Duffy and Larry Hagman will reprise their roles as Bobby and J.R. Ewing in the new series, which “will primarily center around J.R. Ewing’s son John Ross Ewing III, and Bobby Ewing’s adopted son Christopher Ewing.” [Wikipedia]
Christopher and J.R. the 3rd are played, respectively, by a young Carson Daly lookalike and a Jonathan Rhys Meyers impersonator who can’t grow facial hair. In the trailer, there’s some yelling about money and oil, Jordana Brewster doesn’t have pants on, somebody has a shotgun, a girl takes her shirt off, Hagman’s caterpillar-like eyebrows threaten to leave his face and take over the city, someone gets slapped, and more yelling. Basically, it looks like the new “90210” if Jason Priestly and Luke Perry were teachers at the high school. I will enthusiastically not watch this.
[via EW]
Poor Patrick Duffy. Remember when he was an actor, and not Scuzzlebutt’s leg?
I was going to make a Scuzzlebutt reference, but Matt beat me to it. That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.
And yes, I remember when Patrick Duffy was an actor.
The only thing that could save this would be Patrick Duffy breathing underwater.
“Jordana Brewster doesn’t have pants on…”
…and, oddly enough, I won’t either when I fast forward to her scenes.
Hagman must get his eyebrows done by Ernest Borgnine’s guy.
Wow…there’s sucking and then there’s sucking aggressively.
Oof. But I wouldn’t mind if pic #3 got its own spinoff.
Ooof, Dewey Cox was right. Patrick Duffy took a beating!
“Hagman must get his eyebrows done by Ernest Borgnine’s guy.”
May as well close comment of the week contest right now.
Based off of the 1st trailer, this series has the potential to out do the original as long as they stay serious and away from the campy attitude they all had in the last season. JR Ewing will definitely carry this show. Some more pictures and video clips added here [www.jlaforums.com]
John Ross Ewing III?? “you sir, are a mouthful.”
The question on the minds of the dozens and dozens of Dallas part Deux fans, how will they refer to John Ross Ewing III on the interwebs?
JRE^3 or just cubed? Li’l E or lil E3? Maybe just 3 bc lord knows there will never be enough homages or respects paid to the true 3, Dale. RIP. This got real and serious quick, apologies.
I coulda swore Larry Hagman was dead. Are they sure he’s not dead? Cause I think he’s dead.
I’m hoping this spinoff is all just a bad dream from Bobby.
Seriously, I thought Hagman died years ago. Weird. Maybe he’s undead?
Still not as gay as Twilight. But the two nancy boys who keep getting in each others face…I’ve seen enough hentai to know where that is going. I assume that is the romantic tension?
Did they ever find out who shot J…..
Ah, I’m sorry.
P.S. Pic #3 looks like a cap from a show I watched the other day “Surprise But Seks” on, what was it, Fox?