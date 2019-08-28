All The Ladies Love The Young Pope In HBO’s ‘The New Pope’ Teaser

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Can you hear it?

[…]

It’s getting louder.

[…pope…]

It’s deafening now.

[POPE POPE POPE]

That can only mean one thing: it’s almost time for The New Pope. HBO’s follow-up to The Young Pope — the best show to feature Diane Keaton as a basketball-playing nun ever (you can fact check me on this) — brings back Jude Law as Pope Pius XIII, seen strutting along the beach in the trailer above, and adds some new names to the cast, too. There’s John Malkovich as the grizzled pontiff in town, as well as Sharon Stone (!) and Marilyn Manson (!!).

“The concept is simple. The basic idea is to latch on to the end of the first season,” writer/director Paolo Sorrentino told Variety about The New Pope. “The pope, played by Jude Law, goes into a coma that, from a scientific standpoint, is considered irreversible and can only end up in death. So the church has to resort to a new pope, played by John Malkovich. But since we are in a territory where reason is overtaken by spiritual mysteries and by God, Jude Law’s coma may not be so irreversible. It may have some unexpected novelties, so that two popes can co-exist in the episodes that follow.”

Yup, a simple, normal concept.

HBO

The New Pope premieres not soon enough.

