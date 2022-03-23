The Godfather trilogy’s getting a 4K release, which is actually kind-of a throwback to a time when three-hour movies were not the norm. In fact, they were hellaciously difficult to get made, as the first trailer for Paramount+’s The Offer (which we’re also getting soon) demonstrated. Throughout 10 episodes, as well, the Paramount+ limited trailer shows how Frances Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) wasn’t the only one went through the paces to bring the saga of the first (1972) installment by author Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo) to life.

Along the way, of course, plenty of colorful characters grew involved. Miles Teller picks up the role of legendary producer Albert S. Ruddy, who fought like hell, not only against the mob (Giovanni Ribisi portrays crime boss Joe Colombo) but also cinematic powers that be. All of this will be encapsulated within about 10 hours, which is also roughly the time that it would take to binge the entire The Godfather trilogy (give or take the recovery time for hearing Andy Garcia bizarrely ride in on a horse, fire a gun, and yell, “Zasa!”).

Also Justin Chamber will stuff cotton in his cheeks to star as Marlon Brando, who was not a preferred candidate for the gig, as this trailer reveals. Expect to see Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks as well. The plan is to for three episodes to debut in the initial show drop with seven more consecutive weekly episodes to follow on Thursdays.

Paramount+’s The Offer debuts on April 28. Enjoy this key art as well.