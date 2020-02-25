‘The Office’ Is Getting Its Own Children’s Book, And It’s Adorable

The Office has been off the air since 2013, but fans have enjoyed rewatching the NBC comedy over on Netflix, which garnered a whole new generation of fans. Mashable has unveiled the details of a new children’s book based on the beloved characters, aptly titled The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary, and it’s set to capture the hearts of even younger fans.

Written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, the children’s book follows Michael Scott as he attempts to become the “World’s Best Line Leader” in Ms. Levinson’s class. To no one’s surprise, Jan takes on the role of elementary school teacher in this children’s adaptation of The Office. Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite characters — including Jim, Dwight, Pam, Kelly, Ryan, Creed et al — will have to learn to work together and come up with ideas to create the perfect line.

The cover image of the children’s book is simply adorable, with Jim, Pam and Kelly surrounding Michael in support. Meanwhile, Dwight stands in the background looking a bit salty. Much like his depiction in the original series, Dwight will assign himself the assistant to Michael’s Line Leader position.

A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary School will even include a ton of references to the workplace comedy, including a nod to The Dundies, the annual awards show introduced in Season 2. There’s also a scavenger hunt on every page for kids to enjoy. The children’s book may not be what fans intended when they called for a The Office reunion. The children’s book, though targeted at kids ages four to eight, is surely a must for any fan of the NBC sitcom.

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary is currently available for pre-order as well and will be available on October 6, 2020.

