Longtime The Office fans remember that special moment back in the Season 2 Christmas episode when Jim Halpert gifts Pam Beesly a teapot with several mementos inside. The teapot was meant to offer Pam insight into Jim’s feelings for her. At the last minute, however, Jim pocketed the note and it remained unopened until he gave it to Pam to read in Season 9. All fans know is that it was enough to make Pam cry, but what the note read stayed a secret.

“I’m the only one who knows, and John knows,” Jenna Fischer revealed on The Offices Ladies podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). “I’ll never say exactly what John wrote, but just know that it was perfect.”

As it turns out, The Office showrunner Greg Daniels asked John Krasinski to write a personal note to Fischer, as the show was close to ending at the time of the onscreen exchange. Fischer didn’t even know what was in the note until she opened it up on camera and was immediately moved to tears.

“I’m on camera, and I open up the note that John had given me, and I just start crying,” Fischer said on the podcast. Years later and the actress is still emotional when recalling the scene. In hindsight, it remains one of The Office’s most touching moments because of the idea behind it.

In Season 9, Jim and Pam’s relationship was strained, so he managed to cut a video for her depicting their love story before handing her the note. As for the pencil inside the teapot, Fischer said that it was the very same pencil Jim threw at Pam when they were playing mini golf. While the actress remains mum about the contents of the note, The Office fans can rest easy knowing that it was an emotional representation of Jim and Pam’s onscreen relationship, as well as the offscreen friendship between Krasinksi and Fischer.

