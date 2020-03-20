Ranking ‘The Office’ Managers, From Semi-Competent to DeAngelo Vickers

The Office is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, which means we’ve had plenty of time to dwell on the high turnover rate when it comes to branch managers on the comedy series. Running a tight ship, especially when that ship is manned by oddball characters and feuding personalities, is never easy, but it was particularly hard on this show. More than a handful of men and women tried to curb the lawlessness of this little paper company, and even less succeeded. So we’re looking back on the most effective management styles — from Michael Scott’s love of murder-mystery distractions to Dwight Schrute’s “Schrute Bucks” monetary system.

Here are the best branch managers on The Office.

11. DeAngelo Vickers

First impressions are tough to overcome, which is why a good rule of thumb is to never introduce yourself as a man who’s “just as comfortable at a ball game as at the opera.” You’ll never overcome being stereotyped as a complete douchecanoe after that. Unfortunately for the Scranton staff, Will Ferrell’s DeAngelo Jeremitrius Vickers lived up to that unpleasant label. He replaced Michael Scott in the show’s seventh season and though the two started as friends, DeAngelo quickly reverted to childish showmanship to impress his subordinates – think bringing in Scranton’s best Yelp-reviewed shaver and outfitting his new office in Southwestern décor. He was just as incompetent as Michael, prone to wasting time by putting on impromptu juggling performances with invisible balls, set to the tune of Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life,” but he was also a sexist dirtbag who divided the office with his obvious favoritism and blatant disrespect for those not in his “inner circle.” His tenure (and life?) ended when Jim Halpert challenged him to a dunking contest and DeAngelo just couldn’t sink a basket from the free-throw line. Honestly, there are worse ways to go than the sweet, gentle caress of a good coma – and DeAngelo deserved them all.

10. Kevin Malone

Kevin Malone was the lovable office idiot whose biggest victory might have been negotiating the relocation of a satellite parking lot season four. Despite holding his own with the “Five Families,” Kevin was never what you’d call management material — he once used a shredder to make a salad — so while he did win an hour sitting in the boss’s chair in season nine thanks to Pam Halpert’s chore wheel, it’s probably best his tenure was a short one.

9. Andy Bernard

We’ll just say it, Andy Bernard was never the most likable guy on The Office. He was a brownnoser with a delusional belief in his acapella abilities and troubling anger management issue. Still, Ed Helms made his over-the-top antics hilariously charming for much of the show, but even he couldn’t convince us to get in line when Andy was made manager of the Scranton branch in the show’s later seasons. Not only did he quite literally hold the company hostage, convincing David Wallace to buy out Sabre from Robert California after he was denied the job, but once he did attain power he became an unbearable presence on the show. He was vindictive to his employees, negligent of his girlfriend, and he capped off his management run by sailing his family’s boat to the Bahamas, vanishing without a word for three months. We don’t know what’s worse: the fact that he took credit for Scranton’s increased productivity in his time away, or that he returned looking like some Burning Man reject, forcing us to endure impromptu Rake & Scrape. But the final nail in Andy’s management coffin was when he quit his job (after being downgraded to a salesman position) by defecating on Wallace’s car.

8. Charles Miner

From the beginning, Charles Miner was a bit of a twat-waffle. His no-nonsense style and odd antagonism towards Jim made fans resent the character, despite the fact that he was played by the unfairly charismatic Idris Elba. Charles joined Dunder-Mifflin as the company’s new CFO with the task of cutting costs and being an all-around killjoy. Perhaps it’s because he came from Saticoy Steel and had no idea what it takes to sell paper, or perhaps it’s because he tossed Michael out of the office by using Hank, the security guard, as his own personal bouncer. Whatever the reason, Charles came across as a petty grouch, and we can’t say we’d ever want to have him as a boss.

7. Ed Truck

Ed Truck may have been a good boss. We’ll never really know. The only glimpses of his management style are the little tidbits fans were able to glean from Michael who claimed he was boring and that people would pretend to be working whenever he stepped foot outside of his office. Still, when Michael discovers someone in the office took a dump on his carpet, it’s Truck that he goes to for help and the advice the old man gives — “let your workers be your workers, your family be your family, your friends be your friends” — really isn’t that bad.

6. Creed Bratton

When Dwight Schrute fired a gun in the office while serving as acting manager, Sabre CEO Jo Bennett had no choice but to replace him — unloading antique pistols around your employees just isn’t a good look — but she made a mistake in choosing the branch’s senior-most member to put in the driver’s seat. Creed Bratton is perhaps the most mysteriously bizarre character on this show. He may have killed a man. He may be homeless. He may not even be the real Creed Bratton. But he most definitely didn’t make for a good leader on The Office. In fact, when Creed started calling clients telling them the company was going out of business to “save face,” it was Pam who had to distract him with Pictionary games before he cost the office their jobs. At least he was fairly easy to manage himself.

5. Nellie Bertram

Nellie Bertram has one simple philosophy when it comes to business: “If the seat is open, the job is open.” That’s how she scored her short run as Scranton’s manager while Andy was road-tripping to Florida to win Erin back. Nellie had little education and few skills but she made up for her shortcomings with unbridled confidence and unchecked ambition. Even Robert California couldn’t find the balls to fire her. Some of her suggestions may have been ridiculous (like doing away with job titles and desks) but who would argue with company-wide raises and an on-site masseuse?

4. Robert California

Was Robert California a secret genius, or just a creep? We may never know, but he was one of the more entertaining authoritarians to rule the office during later seasons. He first popped up in season seven, interviewing for the branch manager position at Sabre’s Dunder Mifflin division, impressing Jim, Toby Flenderson, and Gabe Lewis with long-winded analogies that related sales to sex. Robert’s profound confidence and baffling, intriguing aura helped win him the job but on his first day, he took one look around the office and traveled to Florida to persuade Jo Bennett to appoint him CEO of Sabre before selecting Andy Bernard as the office’s new manager. Anyone who can negotiate that kind of promotion on their first day is either a corporate mastermind or a con-artist.

3. Dwight Schrute