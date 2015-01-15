‘The Price Is Right’ Announcer Eats It While Trying To Jog Backwards On A Treadmill

DOWN GOES GEORGE! DOWN GOES GEORGE!
During today’s episode of The Price Is Right, announcer George Gray fumbled and bumbled his way off a treadmill, falling to the ground in spectacular, cartoon-like fashion. Amazingly he kept going, finishing his duties despite the crash. George is a pro’s pro.
Here is that moment mashed-up with The Price Is Right horn.
This model’s reaction to the fall is just perfect.
The important thing here is that your YouTube account name is ‘poo stick’
Emma Stone?
This has turned my whole day around.
Kept going… He is a boss.
They grow up so fast.
Rod Roddy woulda made that treadmill his bitch #ijs
That’s a professional right there. Kept reading his script thru-out the whole thing, barely skipped a beat.
If by “this model” you mean the peerlessly lovely Gwendolyn, then yeah, ok.
Rachel fan here, but whatev’.
What a fucking pro. Close your eyes and you’d never know anything happened.
At least, that’s what my Uncle used to say to me…
Drew, having to turn around and die laughing. Stay classy, Carey.
Aren’t these shows pre-taped? This happened some time ago and now they finally aired it. I’m amazed no one tweeted this or something the first time.
He deserves a raise. He hits the ground, you know it hurt like hell, and he just kept announcing in his perfect announcer voice. That level of professional is not common