‘The Price Is Right’ Announcer Eats It While Trying To Jog Backwards On A Treadmill

Senior Editor
01.15.15 13 Comments

DOWN GOES GEORGE! DOWN GOES GEORGE!

During today’s episode of The Price Is Right, announcer George Gray fumbled and bumbled his way off a treadmill, falling to the ground in spectacular, cartoon-like fashion. Amazingly he kept going, finishing his duties despite the crash. George is a pro’s pro.

Here is that moment mashed-up with The Price Is Right horn.

This model’s reaction to the fall is just perfect.

blue dress model

CBS

