‘The Price Is Right’ Is Saying Goodbye To Its Home For 50-Plus Years

The Price Is Right has been taped at Television City’s Bob Barker Studio 33 in Hollywood, California, since it was relaunched and premiered in 1972. (It was obviously not called Bob Barker Studio in the 1970s; that honor would come after he beat up Happy Gilmore.) But beginning in season 52, Drew Carey & Co. are heading to Haven Studios in nearby Glendale.

The final episode of season 51, which airs on June 26th, will feature contestants playing The Price Is Right classics, including “The Grand Game” and “The Money Game.” One contestant will also have the chance to play “Any Game,” the first game ever played on The Price Is Right in 1972.

“In light of Hackman Capital Partners’ plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television’s longest running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home,” said Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle (which produces The Price Is Right), in a statement from March. “While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios. We can’t wait to have our fans ‘Come On Down’ to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer.”

Carey discussed the move in a video below.