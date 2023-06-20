It was the best of times and the worst of times for a recent Price is Right contestant. Henry earned a trip to Hawaii after winning a game of Bonkers (the best of times)… but dislocated his shoulder while celebrating (the worst of times). Poor guy’s going to need some help putting that lei around his neck.

Later in the episode, when it was Henry’s turn to spin the wheel, host Drew Carey revealed, “Let me explain what happened. Henry was celebrating and going, ‘Woo!’ and he dislocated his shoulder.” Henry was unable to perform his wheel-spinning duties, so his wife, Alice, stepped in for him.

As if it was fate, Alice spun and secured a 95 for her husband — sending him to the Showcase Showdown — this time with him celebrating with his one good arm as his wife jumped for joy. “Be careful,” Carey joked to Alice. Henry cruised through the Showcase Showdown — securing a tropical vacation in Hawaii.

The Price is Right‘s Instagram account updated viewers on Henry’s condition. “He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!),” the post reads.

How do you think Bob Barker was able to beat up Happy Gilmore? He kept his shoulders in good shape with all that spinning.

(Via EW)