The Queen Visited The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Set And Lena Headey Gave The Old Bird A Stink Eye For The Ages

#Game of Thrones
06.24.14 4 years ago 57 Comments

Queen Elizabeth II is 88 years old. She likely has no idea what’s going on anymore — her favorite game is “Is That a Dragon In the Mirror, or Me?” — so I can’t imagine what was going through her corgi-clogged mind when she visited the Game of Thrones set in Belfast with Prince Philip earlier today. Representing the show were Kit Harington (Jon), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), Rose Leslie (Ygritte), Maisie Williams (Arya), Sophie Turner (Sansa), and Lena Heady (Cersei), who based on the picture above, was none too pleased with the Queen eying (but declining to sit on) the Iron Throne.

Good thing Melisandre wasn’t there. Prince Philip has a thing for redheads.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

That’s some good stink eye, right there.

