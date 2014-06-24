The Queen Visited The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Set And Lena Headey Gave The Old Bird A Stink Eye For The Ages

Queen Elizabeth II is 88 years old. She likely has no idea what’s going on anymore — her favorite game is “Is That a Dragon In the Mirror, or Me?” — so I can’t imagine what was going through her corgi-clogged mind when she visited the Game of Thrones set in Belfast with Prince Philip earlier today. Representing the show were Kit Harington (Jon), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), Rose Leslie (Ygritte), Maisie Williams (Arya), Sophie Turner (Sansa), and Lena Heady (Cersei), who based on the picture above, was none too pleased with the Queen eying (but declining to sit on) the Iron Throne.
Good thing Melisandre wasn’t there. Prince Philip has a thing for redheads.
Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
That’s some good stink eye, right there.
MY house, bitch. My house.
I know you’re not calling Queen Elizabeth a bitch, bro.
Damn, Varys is looking dapper. Is that his real hair color or is it for some other role he’s doing?
Seeing him with hair is jarring.
Holy crap! That’s Varys?!! The dude’s got George Clooney hair. What’s next, you gonna tell me he still has a dick too??
Wait, Conleth doesn’t always stay in character?!?!? How lame, man…
[img.poptower.com]
If I saw that dude walking around like that, I wouldn’t even recognize him. Maybe that’s smart on his part.
Varys with hair??
I’m freaking out man!
He looks like he owns the Patriots,a very Krafty look.
can’t believe that I missed him so easily like that. shoooooooot!
Fuck. QE2 sitting on the Iron Throne would’ve been tits.
YUP
The bees knees.
[sigh] really missed out some amazing memes there.
Rose Leslie sighting Rose Leslie sighting!!!!
I might have a little bit of a thing for the ginger minge.
“Good thing Melisandre wasn’t there. Prince Philip has a thing for redheads.”
Came to say I see Rose McGowan. She is a real ginge too, not some dyed-red nonsense.
That’s not very nice of the queen to walk around with a lemoncake on her head, just daring Sansa to break protocol.
I literally lol’ed at this comment, bravo.
So nobody is going to mention that look Varys is giving the Queen?
Lena Headley. Naughty kitty.
Damn. Sophie Turner is tall.
Shes got legs all the way up to her ass!
Sophie Turner is many things.
That’s MY son’s throne.
Where’s my vial of nightshade . . . .
“That’s some good stink eye, right there.”
Well, you are talking about the Queen of Sparta. Only Spartan women can make Spartan men.
Why Lena Headey is awesome. She can smile while her lips are still turned down…
I really cannot figure her out. She is an absolutely beautiful woman and she absolutely scares the ever-living shit out of me.
I think you feel the same way about Headey that Tormund Giantsbane felt about that bear.
Find vintage Lena Headey if you want to break her spell. Watch Dredd if you prefer her scary.
Lena Headey should get much more love from us than she does. She should be our cougar Alison Brie!
spot on!
Stink Eye, or, you know, mid-blink…
Go back to buzzfeed sensationalist headline invention!
I see Littlefinger and Joffrey weren’t invited. Why am I not surprised?
Littlefinger is played by an Irishman. He was not invited. They probably thought he’d blow the place up.
So an Irishman was not invited to a gathering in Belfast.
Wow. Cold shit there.
Hey, it’s The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland… Ireland and the Irish can go fuck themselves.
No Body, I have only read 3 of your comments thus far and I want you to die horribly in a fire.
I was just being a smartass. That being said, No Body, go eat shit.
Well, the Irish are known for blowing British shit up in Northern Ireland, so there’s that.
Ha, now I’m just poking the bear because you guys are being such pussies. As Gary Oldman once said, learn to take a fucking joke.
@No Body I’m not Irish, and I don’t condone terrorism, but If I had to deal with multiple people who think like you on a daily basis, over several years, I would be tempted to blow up everything in sight, too.
Okay, serious question: Does the Queen make any political decisions, or is she mainly important for diplomacy? Just want to know. I suppose I could google it.
only a few weeks back she ordered a bunch of descendants of Richard III to be hanged in case they tried to claim the throne
They weren’t given an opportunity to take the Black instead of hanging?
They were. Go live in Scotland, or take a short drop. Which would you choose?
I LOVE Lena Headey! She just seems like a awesome , fun person.
I bet the Queen has a sharper mind than Josh Kurp. And probably a better sense of humor.
Lena Headey says “We are not amused.”
I wonder how many people she’s murdered, most by her goons I’m sure, but, probably quite a few with poison and trap doors.
Are we talking about Cersei, or Elizabeth II?
Queen…. pretty sure Cersei’s character is loosely based on QE2
I can see that….both of their sons are pretty fucked up.
Having seen the artist’s rendering of GRRM’s visual image of the REAL Iron Throne —
[www.google.com],
every time I see the show version now, I feel really, really, really disappointed.
Would have been nice to see Charles Dance talk down to Queen E.
Royalty, and the worship thereof by conservatives and elitist in the UK is complete and utter bullshit. The sooner the taxpayers stop having to support these entitled bags of worthless bones the better off the country will be. Trust fund babies in america can be pretty awful but english royalty takes the cake. Royal arse-holes they may be but royal they are not!
I once heard a British journalist (undoubtedly conservative) who was asked by a news anchor (during news coverage of the british citizens protest for kate and bill’s wedding) “What is your response to those who think this is nonsense and that citizens should NOT be forced to pay the lavish way for people who essentially do NOTHING?” And this royal supporter responded with all the wit of a worm saying, “Those people are wrong, they should be thankful they get to support this great institution and tradition!” (and my favorite part…) “The royal family give the english people something to aspire to!”
ahahaha, Something to aspire to?!? No one should aspire to it because being ‘royal’ only hinges on which people/parents fucked to create your DNA. Thats literally all it is and any other explanation is utter horseshit! Aspire to be a good person, to be kind to others, sure, but aspire to think you are better than everyone and that taxpayers should buy you a mansion and everything you want while all you do is stuff your mouth with cakes and wine while speaking in a manner that exudes fakeness and lack of a human personality? no thanks, i don’t think i, or anyone, should aspire to that at all.
So if any of the above is what brought on this stink eye from lena then good for her!
Monty Python had it right all along with ‘upper class twit of the year’!
ok, ok, i know, no one cares
/rant
“What is your response to those who think this is nonsense and that citizens should NOT be forced to pay the lavish way for people who essentially do NOTHING?”
You sure they weren’t talking about the US Congress?
The Monarchy is a tie to the past, a connection to tradition, a nice diversion from the dreadfulness of politics (would I rather watch long silly parades with cool uniforms and lockstep marching, or listen to CNN and Fox News talk Republicans vs. Democrats for the twenty-millionth time in a week?) and an excuse to watch fancy people dress fancy.
Stop being a hater. Long live the Queen.
darn, Sansa is looking much more gorgeous than possible, right there. love me some pony tail Sansa, in addition to the tight dress.
Look at that dude, just wearing a t-shirt. You’re meeting the queen, man! For goodness sake have some sense of decorum *Drops monocle*