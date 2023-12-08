Now, let’s talk more about what to expect from The Regime, which filmed under the working title of The Palace.

Winslet’s world weary performance and her chemistry with Jean Smart’s curmudgeon led to chants for a second season because people learned who the murderer was and wanted it to happen again. TV is weird, but even Winslet wants another go at Mare, so it could happen, but it won’t happen in 2024. Instead, Winslet jumped into two other HBO projects, and the first selection will be here before House Of The Dragon returns in early Summer 2024.

Do you miss Mare Of Easttown ? You are not alone. Kate Winslet with ^^^ mussed-up hair and a love of canned cheese ^^^ reminded everyone that it was time to rewatch her Emmy-winning turn in Mildred Pierce. A crime drama, however, felt like a revelation for Winslet, and her dogged detective yielded an enormous ratings win for HBO Max, back before they became simply “Max.”

Plot

Winslet’s role has been kept somewhat ambiguous, although we know that she is a chancellor who’s losing her grip on a modern European regime. She’s been asked to prove her “credibility” to earn the support of the apparent U.S. Secretary of State (Martha Plimpton), and this season will follow one year of the palace walls beginning to crumble down while Winslet’s character takes ice baths and mugs for selfies. It sounds almost believable in terms of resembling our real world, which might add up for some sharp satire.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the chancellor’s regime is an authoritarian one, so of course we will have to wonder who this show is shading once it surfaces. As well, Winslet executive produces, and the show was created by Succession writer Will Tracy and will be directed by Stephen Frears of The Queen. There are no mythical Wawas in this show, as far as we know.

Additionally, Winslet will also soon star in an adaptation of Hernan Diaz’s Pulitzer-prize winning novel, Trust, which was an Obama favorite book of 2022 and revolves around a financier who hires a ghostwriter to retool actual events and relationships.

Cast

For The Regime, Winslet will re-team with her A Little Chaos co-star Matthias Schoenaerts. Also on the roster? Hugh Grant, who enjoyed his own starring role in a crime drama on HBO not too long ago. We’ve already mentioned Martha Plimpton, but she deserves another shoutout, and we will also see Andrea Riseborough and Guillaume Gallienne along with Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, and Pippa Haywood.

Release Date

HBO hasn’t yet delivered a spot-on premiere date, but The Regime is on track for Spring 2024. The show will stream on Max in addition to surely receiving a plum Sunday night primetime slot. With any luck, this show will come right before House of the Dragon.