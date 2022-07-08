While most of the world is fixated on the decades-long episodes of Stranger Things, something just as strange is happening in Middle Earth, and we have just gotten our first look.

The Rings Of Power is the upcoming Amazon series based on the uber-popular Lord Of The Rings franchise that dominated the early 2000s. Amazon is seemingly trying to get that momentum back but rebuilding the hype, and this sneak peek at the first trailer sure does inspire some anticipation!

The Journey Begins. Main Teaser arrives July 14. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/LLQpf3Y0sb — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 8, 2022

We’ve got elves, creepy skies, cryptic old elf men telling us about the creepy skies, and, of course, some beautifully impressive Tolkien imagery. The show is expected to have some overlapping storylines and themes, covering everything “from deep within the dwarf mines of the Misty Mountains to the high politics of the elven kingdom of Lindon and the humans’ powerful, Atlantis-like island, Númenor,” according to the official description.

Rings Of Power has a gigantic ensemble cast, featuring Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and many more.

The official trailer will drop next week. The series is expected to debut on Amazon Prime on September 2nd. Check out the teaser above.