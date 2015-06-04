The Rock Really Wants To Work With His TV Crush, Hayley Atwell

Dwayne Johnson, star of the Qarth of TV shows, HBO’s Ballers (because it’s the greatest series that ever was or will be), recently spoke to TV Guide about who his biggest crush is. Unlike the rest of us, he can’t say himself, but he still came up with a good answer… the delightful Hayley Atwell from Agent Carter. Johnson even guaranteed that they’ll work together, some day.

“I’m going on record right now: Hayley Atwell. On record, right now. Beauty, brains, bad-assery. Rock and Hayley, we’re going to do something together one day. Making a big declaration now.”

If Johnson wants to remake Tango & Cash and call it Rock and Hayley, I’m in.

