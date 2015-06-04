The Rock Really Wants To Work With His TV Crush, Hayley Atwell

Dwayne Johnson, star of the Qarth of TV shows, HBO’s Ballers (because it’s the greatest series that ever was or will be), recently spoke to TV Guide about who his biggest crush is. Unlike the rest of us, he can’t say himself, but he still came up with a good answer… the delightful Hayley Atwell from Agent Carter. Johnson even guaranteed that they’ll work together, some day.
“I’m going on record right now: Hayley Atwell. On record, right now. Beauty, brains, bad-assery. Rock and Hayley, we’re going to do something together one day. Making a big declaration now.”
If Johnson wants to remake Tango & Cash and call it Rock and Hayley, I’m in.
And Haley Atwell has a lot going for her too…
Ladies and gentlemen, meet the MCU’s Isaiah Bradley
I would watch the fuck out of a project with the two of them. Like an action movie where Haley plays a Scotland Yard inspector who travels to Miami to catch a drug lord but she has to work with this asshole Miami-Dade Anti-Gang Cop played by Johnson….shit, somebody get me Micheal Bay, I have his next project.
“Great Scot”?
Or “Hot Scot”, not sure which I prefer.
I’d watch this. Scotch on the Rock………s
Scotch on the Rock? PERFECT! CALL BRUCKHEIMER, BAY, AND BRUCKHEIMER’S COKE DEALER, NOW!
This might be a close second to Rock and Sock:
[www.youtube.com]
the rock would make a great Namor
You mean The Rock WOULD HAVE made a great Namor. Somehow I don’t think DC would be cool with that, since he’s already signed on to be Black Adam
oh really!? i had no idea at all. nope no way i could have figured that out. man……i should internet more like you to stay on top of these things so i don’t seem like an out of touch asshole. thanks. i appreciate it.
Yeah, they’re going to do something together, alright. Make babies that take over all of Hollywood.