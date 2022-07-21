As you’re well aware by now, it is not as hell out there. Unprecedented waves of heat bear down upon us, and that’s one of several reasons why you’d be better off inside, bingewatching to your heart’s content. Fortunately, Netflix has you covered. There aren’t returns from juggernauts this month like Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, but a long-awaited onscreen arrival for Neil Gaiman’s classic series is here to ominously step into those more mainstream shoes.

An exploration of a musical “clusterf**ck” and a sports documentary series will also fill your queues, along with returns from a Mindy Kaling-produced show and a spooky series based upon the works of Joe Hill. The library’s also overstuffing itself again with Spider-Man and Men In Black aplenty. There’s no way that you’ll be bored this month, not even for a moment.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.

The Sandman (Netflix series streaming 8/5)

Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series finally lands on the small screen (while the successful Audible epic keeps lugubriously pushing forth. The story picks up with Morpheus (the King of Dreams) angry as hell and for good reason. He takes vengeance against those who have imprisoned him, and he moves through space and time and dimension on a cosmic trip for the ages. In the end, the story weaves a miraculous tapestry of fiction and drama, infused with mythology for the ages.

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (Netflix documentary streaming 8/3)

Woodstock’s 1999 revival didn’t bring the peace and love of the 1969 original. Rather, it brought Trent Reznor raging onstage while the chaos continued to unfold for the entire festival. That’s nothing to do with NIN, but rather, the entirety of the production, which devolved into an extended weekend of mud and riots. This film digs into the “why” of it all, including interviews with staffers and planners. In the end, everything came down to pure greed and chaos, and it’s time to relive it all… from afar.

Untold: Volume 2 (Netflix series streaming 8/16)

The streaming service brings back this critically acclaimed docuseries with four new weekly epic stories. Expect to explore the expected (football and basketball) as well as the more offbeat (streetball) while the narrative takes you far beyond the media portrayal of each case. There’s grit and comedy and pathos and a “Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” which delivers one heck of a lesson about public relations, especially where it involves Hawaii native Manti Te’o, who deals with a great tragedy after entering college as a star player.

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/12)

Mindy Kaling’s brainchild (one of many, that is) returns for more coming-of-age shenanigans, and this season, Devi ends up achieving one of her goals (romance), but relationships end up being a lot more work than expected. And more drama, too.

Locke & Key: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/10)

Joe Hill’s best-selling Locke and Key horror comic seemingly took forever to move out of adaptation limbo and into small-screen mode. This led to viewers enjoying the Locke children’s maneuvering against a spirit called Dodge when all the kids really want to do is feel comfy in their ancestral home. There are keys, yes, which are very attractive to the demonic foe in question, and this coming-of-age mystery’s still all about dealing with both love and loss, sometimes simultaneously. Also, it’s spooky.

Avail. TBA

Delhi Crime: Season 2

Partner Track

Avail. 8/1

Big Tree City

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Avail. 8/2

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Avail. 8/3

Buba

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99

Don’t Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2

Avail. 8/4

Lady Tamara

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

Avail. 8/5

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

Skyfall

Avail. 8/6

Reclaim

Avail. 8/7

Riverdale: Season 6

Avail. 8/8

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go: Season 2

Avail. 8/9

I Just Killed My Dad

The Nice Guys

Avail. 8/10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key: Season 3

School Tales The Series

Avail. 8/11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

Avail. 8/12

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever: Season 3

Avail. 8/15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop

Learn to Swim

Avail. 8/16

Untold: Volume 2

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

Avail. 8/17

High Heat

Junior Baking Show: Season 6

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

Avail. 8/18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

Avail. 8/19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up: Season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

Avail. 8/20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

Avail. 8/21

A Cowgirl’s Song

Avail. 8/23

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

Avail. 8/24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling The OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We’re Mad

Avail. 8/25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

History 101: Season 2

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

That’s Amor

Avail. 8/26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

Avail. 8/29

Under Her Control

Mighty Express: Season 7

Avail. 8/30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

Avail. 8/31

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

Leaving 8/4

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving 8/5

Screwball

Leaving 8/7

We Summon the Darkness

Leaving 8/9

Demonic

The Saint

Leaving 8/10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Leaving 8/15

Endless Love

Selfless

Leaving 8/20

The Conjuring

Leaving 8/23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Leaving 8/25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving 8/27

Wind River

Leaving 8/30

In the Line of Fire

Leaving 8/31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp