As you’re well aware by now, it is not as hell out there. Unprecedented waves of heat bear down upon us, and that’s one of several reasons why you’d be better off inside, bingewatching to your heart’s content. Fortunately, Netflix has you covered. There aren’t returns from juggernauts this month like Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, but a long-awaited onscreen arrival for Neil Gaiman’s classic series is here to ominously step into those more mainstream shoes.
An exploration of a musical “clusterf**ck” and a sports documentary series will also fill your queues, along with returns from a Mindy Kaling-produced show and a spooky series based upon the works of Joe Hill. The library’s also overstuffing itself again with Spider-Man and Men In Black aplenty. There’s no way that you’ll be bored this month, not even for a moment.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.
The Sandman (Netflix series streaming 8/5)
Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series finally lands on the small screen (while the successful Audible epic keeps lugubriously pushing forth. The story picks up with Morpheus (the King of Dreams) angry as hell and for good reason. He takes vengeance against those who have imprisoned him, and he moves through space and time and dimension on a cosmic trip for the ages. In the end, the story weaves a miraculous tapestry of fiction and drama, infused with mythology for the ages.
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (Netflix documentary streaming 8/3)
Woodstock’s 1999 revival didn’t bring the peace and love of the 1969 original. Rather, it brought Trent Reznor raging onstage while the chaos continued to unfold for the entire festival. That’s nothing to do with NIN, but rather, the entirety of the production, which devolved into an extended weekend of mud and riots. This film digs into the “why” of it all, including interviews with staffers and planners. In the end, everything came down to pure greed and chaos, and it’s time to relive it all… from afar.
Untold: Volume 2 (Netflix series streaming 8/16)
The streaming service brings back this critically acclaimed docuseries with four new weekly epic stories. Expect to explore the expected (football and basketball) as well as the more offbeat (streetball) while the narrative takes you far beyond the media portrayal of each case. There’s grit and comedy and pathos and a “Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” which delivers one heck of a lesson about public relations, especially where it involves Hawaii native Manti Te’o, who deals with a great tragedy after entering college as a star player.
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/12)
Mindy Kaling’s brainchild (one of many, that is) returns for more coming-of-age shenanigans, and this season, Devi ends up achieving one of her goals (romance), but relationships end up being a lot more work than expected. And more drama, too.
Locke & Key: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/10)
Joe Hill’s best-selling Locke and Key horror comic seemingly took forever to move out of adaptation limbo and into small-screen mode. This led to viewers enjoying the Locke children’s maneuvering against a spirit called Dodge when all the kids really want to do is feel comfy in their ancestral home. There are keys, yes, which are very attractive to the demonic foe in question, and this coming-of-age mystery’s still all about dealing with both love and loss, sometimes simultaneously. Also, it’s spooky.
