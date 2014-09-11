The Season Ten ‘Supernatural’ Promo Is Here, Which Features Evil Demon Dean … Singing Karaoke?

I don’t know how I’ve been managing to continue to watch Supernatural for these four long seasons after season five ended. I’m not even going to get into all of the problems the series has been beleaguered with in those subsequent four seasons, because I don’t have time and both Bea Kaye and myself have already delved into it before.
Anyway, if you’re still following along, where we last left off at the season nine finale, Dean had been turned into a demon, somehow — honestly I can’t even remember exactly how or why, but I thought, “Ehh. I guess that’s as good as anything that’s happened over the past four years.” Now Entertainment Weekly has gotten ahold of the first Supernatural season ten promo from the CW and we get our first glimpse of Evil Dean — or, the “Year of the Deanmon” as the CW so cleverly puts it.
From what I can best ascertain, Evil Dean likes to drink, go to strip clubs, sleep with loose women, peruse pornography at convenience stores, and even sing karaoke? So basically, he’s turned into Fun Dean from the earlier seasons. Sure, I still don’t have especially high hopes for season ten — but why not, I’ll take it.
Jensen Ackles is the reason I have stuck with this show, so if this season means more time with him & Crowley having fun and being funny–I’m down. Mopey Sam and the constant “keeping secrets to protect my brother” crap of the last 5 seasons or so needs to stop.
Im guessing this show would end as Dean the King of Hell and Sam the new leader of Heaven?
Pretty much how it had to end after they brought up the idea of their bloodline being bred as hosts for Archangels.
At this point, just letting them ride off and saying they went back to being regular hunters doesn’t even seem plausible.
@duchess Good call, the more I think about the more I realize you’re prbly right..
so, this show is still on.
Might not wanna throw Evil Demon Dean in the header…balls.
I don’t know, as someone who watched religiously when they never thought they were going to make it to season four, then season five, etc., it’s a nice thing to see. The actors clearly enjoy it, and (provided they turn down the apparently mandated CW-ish angst) it’s still a fun show to watch.
I’m still in. Jensen Ackles is a surprisingly strong performer and the fans for this show are crazy. It makes for an okay time.