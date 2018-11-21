Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between the triumphant return of Billy on the Street and the latest season of American Horror Story, Billy Eichner is a busy man, but that didn’t stop the comedian from garnering a guest spot on The Simpsons this season. Ahead of this weekend’s episode, FOX offered viewers a short preview of Eichner’s character, a bossy fourth grader named “Billy” (of course) who takes over Springfield Elementary’s student newspaper at the request of Principal Skinner — and to the annoyance of Lisa Simpson.

In the video, Eichner describes Billy as “one of Lisa’s classmates who comes in to save the school paper, The Daily Fourth Gradian.” He “has a lot of ideas about how to modernize it” while “Liza is concerned with keeping up the integrity of good journalism.” But Billy? He doesn’t really seem to care about the paper’s dignity and, instead, opts for transforming it into something that looks and feels like one big giant (and somewhat late) BuzzFeed joke.

As Indiewire notes, Eichner is one in a long line of season 30 guest stars that includes Jane Lynch, Peter Serafinowicz, RuPaul, Scott Thompson, Jonathan Groff, Patti LuPone, Tracy Morgan, Wallace Shawn, and Lawrence O’Donnell. Hell, even Netflix head honcho Ted Sarandos scored a small speaking role. Even so, it seems that Eichner — who speaks about his unabashed The Simpsons fandom in the video — is taking his small part very seriously.

