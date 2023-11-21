Homer Simpson’s horrible act of child abuse has been one of The Simpsons‘ most beloved running gags for literally decades. But for a few days last week, it sounded like Bart would no longer have to fear getting strangled by his dad (the macing, however…). That’s no longer the case. Producer James L. Brooks cleared up the confusion, telling People, “Nothing’s getting tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing… He’ll continue to be strangled — you want to use that awful term for it. He’ll continue to be loved by his father in a specific way.”

Homer has been choking Bart since before The Simpsons even premiered. The first strangulation was in “Family Portrait,” a short that premiered during a 1988 episode of The Tracey Ullman Show. Legendary Simpsons director and animator David Silverman managed to dig up his drawing from way back.

“My first choking drawing — for Family Portrait (MG25) — aired 3/6/1988,” he wrote on X. “Probably drew it mid February 1988. And here’s my latest, drawn a couple weeks ago. It won’t be the last time I draw this…”

My first choking drawing – – for Family Portrait (MG25) – aired 3/6/1988. Probably drew it mid February 1988. And here’s my latest, drawn a couple weeks ago. It won’t be the last time I draw this… pic.twitter.com/6sEHya6Pfp — David Silverman 🇺🇦 (@tubatron) November 21, 2023

The Simpsons wouldn’t be The Simpsons without Homer strangling Bart… or Lisa strangling Bart… or Milhouse strangling Bart… or Sideshow Bob strangling Bart. Stick around until season 47, when Moleman gets to strangle Bart. Finally.

