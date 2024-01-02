Ready for some scary math? Due to the never-changing ages of the characters on The Simpsons, late 30s Homer and Marge are elder millennials, Bart and Lisa are Generation Alpha, and Abraham Simpson, not Principal Skinner (or Armin Tamzarian for the purists), would have fought in the Vietnam War.

Here’s some more scary Simpsons math, courtesy of X user @matttomic: “In this 1996 Simpsons episode, Homer asks for the latest from Bread (“Lost Without Your Love”, 1977) and is sent to Oldies. If this were set in 2023, Homer would be asking for Arcade Fire’s Funeral or Kanye’s College Dropout (2004).” If you move it to 2024, the albums become Illinois by Sufjan Stevens and Kanye’s Late Registration.

@matttomic added, “Happy new year! Death comes for us all.”

The episode being referred to is season 7’s “Homerpalooza,” where Homer is shocked to learn that rock music didn’t, in fact, attain perfection in 1974. “I used to be with it, until they changed what it was,” Abraham warns his son in one of the most relatable quotes in the show’s history. “Now what I am with isn’t it and what is it seems weird and scary to me. It’ll happen to you!”

It already has. Now, if you don’t mind, I’m going to listen to Demon Days by Gorillaz and watch Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which was the style at the time.