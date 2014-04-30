‘The Simpsons’ Producers Are Calling The Show’s Upcoming Character Death The ‘Yellow Wedding’

The Internet is full of people who think that they’re smarter than the shows that they watch – *gives several UPROXXian colleagues the evil-but-loving eye* – and so when we’re told that someone is going to die on the upcoming 26th season of The Simpsons, everyone suddenly has a theory. Last October, TMZ got the ball rolling into an avalanche with a rumor from Sam Simon’s ex-wife, Jennifer Tilly, that Apu Nahasapeemapetilon would be the character dying in this fall’s season premiere, but then Hank Azaria tossed everyone a huge bone back in January, when he admitted that the dying character was not one of his.

All we really know is that the character that will be kicking the bucket has previously earned an Emmy for the actor or actress who provided the voice. And now, thanks to another hint from Executive Producer Al Jean to TV Line, we know that it isn’t necessarily an “iconic” character. You know, this is getting pretty confusing and ridiculous already.

“This is going to be a bigger deal than King Joffrey on Game of Thrones – the Yellow Wedding!” Jean said during a conference call. “The character that dies is portrayed by an actor who won an Emmy for playing that character. People who reported on it then reported we were killing an ‘iconic’ character; I’d like to say it’s a great character, but I never used the word ‘iconic.’ It’s a terrific character and it [happens in] our premiere this coming year.” But just because a character is dying, that doesn’t mean he (or she) won’t pop up in a future episode. “We always have kind of a flexible reality,” Jean admitted, suggesting we could see the departed in a Halloween episode or in a dream sequence. “What we told the performer is, ‘This does not mean the end of your participation in The Simpsons,’” [EP Matt] Selman added. (Via TV Line)

So there you have it – the actor providing the voice has won an Emmy, but that doesn’t mean it’s an “iconic” character. This is just a “great” and “terrific” character, and nobody is really going to know until the first episode of the 26th season debuts, or someone eventually slips up and reveals the character. Either way, it’s as good a time as any to again celebrate that it won’t be Hans Moleman.