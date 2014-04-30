‘The Simpsons’ Producers Are Calling The Show’s Upcoming Character Death The ‘Yellow Wedding’

The Internet is full of people who think that they’re smarter than the shows that they watch – *gives several UPROXXian colleagues the evil-but-loving eye* – and so when we’re told that someone is going to die on the upcoming 26th season of The Simpsons, everyone suddenly has a theory. Last October, TMZ got the ball rolling into an avalanche with a rumor from Sam Simon’s ex-wife, Jennifer Tilly, that Apu Nahasapeemapetilon would be the character dying in this fall’s season premiere, but then Hank Azaria tossed everyone a huge bone back in January, when he admitted that the dying character was not one of his.
All we really know is that the character that will be kicking the bucket has previously earned an Emmy for the actor or actress who provided the voice. And now, thanks to another hint from Executive Producer Al Jean to TV Line, we know that it isn’t necessarily an “iconic” character. You know, this is getting pretty confusing and ridiculous already.
“This is going to be a bigger deal than King Joffrey on Game of Thrones – the Yellow Wedding!” Jean said during a conference call. “The character that dies is portrayed by an actor who won an Emmy for playing that character. People who reported on it then reported we were killing an ‘iconic’ character; I’d like to say it’s a great character, but I never used the word ‘iconic.’ It’s a terrific character and it [happens in] our premiere this coming year.”
But just because a character is dying, that doesn’t mean he (or she) won’t pop up in a future episode.
“We always have kind of a flexible reality,” Jean admitted, suggesting we could see the departed in a Halloween episode or in a dream sequence.
“What we told the performer is, ‘This does not mean the end of your participation in The Simpsons,’” [EP Matt] Selman added. (Via TV Line)
So there you have it – the actor providing the voice has won an Emmy, but that doesn’t mean it’s an “iconic” character. This is just a “great” and “terrific” character, and nobody is really going to know until the first episode of the 26th season debuts, or someone eventually slips up and reveals the character. Either way, it’s as good a time as any to again celebrate that it won’t be Hans Moleman.
Yeah considering most of the cast does multiple voices, the fact that they’d have to tell the actor “this doesn’t mean you’re done with the show” means it’s gotta be one of the few actors that only voices one character.
One more vote for Sideshow Bob
No-one’s gay for Moleman.
Hooray for gimmicky deaths. Especially considering we just had Edna Krabapple die because her VA died IRL.
So then I guess Barney didn’t die in the most recent episode when he literally exploded?
This actually happened?
Yup. They were out drinking when the local bars organized a super hero bar crawl, Homer, Barney and the guys were dressed as the Fantastic 4, Barney did a “flame on” and the amount of alcohol on his breath caught fire, he got put in an ambulance, one of the parmedics grabbed an oxygen tank, while moving it towards him, the other paramedic shouts “no, not the oxygen!” and then from off screen we hear an explosion and a chunk of Barney’s charred shirt flies in front of Homer.
That means nothing. Homer literally fell down a cliff, twice, hitting his head and body on every outcropping on the way. He was fine after a one-minute hospital stay at the end of the episode. Barney will most likely be OK, too.
You’re gay for mole man!
Oy Vey – It’s Rabbi Krustofsky
Apparently Hank Azaria won an Emmy in 1998 for voicing Apu. Apu is going to die. Then be reincarnated. Because he’s Hindu. Status quo is preserved!
Also in the “Sideshow Bob” camp. First thing that came to mind, assuming KG actually got the award for playing him.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and suggest Grandpa Simpson.
Sounds like it’s someone who’s voiced only one character since they apparently told the actor this death wouldn’t be the end of their involvement. And whomever it is has won an Emmy for their work on the show.
Three guest stars have won an Emmy for the Simpsons: Marcia Wallace, Kelsey Grammar, and Jackie Mason.
It’s not Wallace for obvious reasons, leaving Sideshow Bob (Grammar) and Rabbi Hyman Krustofski (Mason) as the two leading candidates. Given it seems likely to be a prominent character, I think we may be seeing the demise of Messr. Bob.
Huh. I was going to argue that it’s Rabbi Krustovsky, but now that I reread that Simon quote, I’m with the Sideshow Bob contingent.
“But just because a character is dying, that doesn’t’t mean he (or she) won’t pop up in a future episode.” –
I don’t think they’re referring to the actor in this case, but the character – so the “it must be an actor who only voiced one character” theory is kind of lacking (or am I missing something?)
A lot of people think it’s Sideshow Bob, but it seams kind of strange for them to kill him off so soon after his last episode. Especially since he tried to take suicide in that one, and survived. I don’t know… I Really don’t want him to die… I think he at least deserves to a part in the next Simpsons Movie (if he’s going to die, he can die in the movie). Wouldn’t mind seeing him in a Halloween episode though, but that’s not the same if he’s dead. He’s the only “real” enemy of the Simpsons (Bart especially). Would be a waste killing him.
So the actor has to have won an Emmy for that particular character, right? Don’t think it’s going to be one of the main four (Homer, Bart, Lisa and Marge) since the whole family is ‘iconic’. Might be grandpa… He’s old, so it makes sense I guess (even if they don’t really age in the show.)
Krusty dying would be quite huge. His show is a big part of all the children’s lives… He does not take very good care of himself either. Maybe he’s a bit too iconic though? I doubt it will be Krustys father. Even if that would make a sad and emotional episode for Krusty, it wouldn’t affect the other characters much.
Barney’s death would be devastating for Homer and the gang at Moe’s bar (even though we haven’t seen him much in resent episodes, have we?). Wouldn’t surprise me if his addiction killed him in some way.
Louie?… Naw, doubt it… Wouldn’t be that big of a deal would it? (no offense to Louie fans.)
My guess is that it’s gonna be grandpa, Barney… or Sideshow Bob (I really hope it’s not).
Krusty is also possible, but as I said before, maybe a bit to iconic.