When The Sopranos finale aired, capping off one of the greatest TV series of all time, viewers thought their cable out thanks to the show’s infamous cut-to-black ending that left Tony Soprano‘s fate up in the air. We won’t get into that debate because we’re here to talk about restaurant booths, specifically the one Tony, Carmelo, and A.J. sat in during The Soprano‘s now infamous final scene.

The site of Tony’s last on-screen moment took place at Holsten’s, a beloved ice cream parlor and restaurant in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Over the years, the restaurant has hosted numerous fans who’ve come to see The Soprano‘s booth, which is now up for sale on eBay.

According to an Instagram post from Holsten’s, the decision to remove the booth was not an easy one. It’s been in the restaurant for over half of a century, which is the problem. It’s no longer safe for customers, and that weighed into the decision to auction off the piece of Soprano’s history.

Please understand that we don’t want to do this. But the integrity of the booths are now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old. Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first. Customer safety is a priority for us and should be for our patrons as well.

As of this writing, the bidding is already north of $30,000. Whoever wins the auction will get “both seats, table, and divider wall with the plaque ‘Reserved for the Sopranos Family,'” according to the listing. However, the jukebox is not included, and you will have to come pick up the booth. You can ask the owners to ship it to you, but their answer will be pretty simple: Fuhgeddaboudit.

