Let’s Examine The Theories Surrounding Morgan’s Mysterious Quest On ‘The Walking Dead’

But, the cold, unforgiving post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead was none too kind to Morgan Jones who, by the third season, had lost his child and his mind. In the season three episode, “Clear,” Morgan is a vastly changed man. He’s alone, holed up in a makeshift artillery bunker, surrounded by booby traps and clad in full-body armor. It is only after Rick, Carl and Michonne subdue the unhinged Morgan, that we get a glimpse into the workings of a man on the edge of sanity. Claiming that he “knows no one anymore,” Morgan stabs Rick, then pleads with him to kill him. After speaking for a while, Rick tries to convince Morgan to join him and his group, but Morgan refuses, noting that death will soon claim all of them — Morgan was seemingly a man without conviction and a man without a purpose.
Things change though, when in the Season 5 premiere we are treated to a scene that shows Morgan coming across a sign for Terminus, which Rick edited with the phrase, “No Sanctuary.” Morgan follows the trail, which is marked with ominous tree-etchings:
We’re not privy to Morgan’s entire journey, only witnessing scant scenes in which he is shown traveling by the markers, most notably at the mid-season finale this past weekend in which the tree-markings lead Morgan to the church that was formally occupied by Rick and his people. Does Morgan know what he’s searching for or is he on a quixotic journey towards something that he is not aware of yet? Here are a few theories gathered by myself, other UPROXX contributors, and fans of TWD on internet forums. Nothing is scripture here, just speculation. But, somewhere in these threads of curiosity lies the truth, a truth that will hopefully come to light in February when TWD’s fifth season continues.
1.) Morgan is on a quest to find Rick in hopes of bringing “faith” to him.
In Season 3’s “Clear,” Morgan is clearly a man without faith. He has lost everything. In this powerful scene from that episode, you get a true sense of the despair and emptiness Morgan’s soul is flooded with, when he posits that if Carl isn’t dead yet, “he will be.”
Yet, something has seemingly drastically changed Morgan’s sense of humanity and mortality. In “Coda,” the season 5 mid-season finale, Morgan finds the church, and places three artifacts on the altar: a snack pack, a bullet, and a rabbit’s foot. He also sets the cross upright on the altar and kneels down before it; it seems faith has entered this man’s life again. Perhaps it’s this renewed sense of faith that Morgan wants to share with Rick. He wants to give him the gift of belief that he never had, that perhaps he thinks Rick is void of. It’s a noble quest and theory, but it also has one large gaping hole in it — when Morgan picks up a map, left by Abraham showing Rick the way to D.C. — Morgan seems genuinely surprised, and shocked. If he was looking for Rick, then why is he so confounded with this discovery that he is trailing behind him?
2.) He’s not looking for Rick. He’s looking for the Terminus people.
There are several scenes in The Walking Dead that seem to convey that the Terminus people are the ones who have been leaving the etchings. When Bob is captured by the remaining Terminus group, outside of the church, an etching can be seen on one of the trees nearby. In episode 3 of the current season, Gareth — the evil group’s leader — also mentions to Bob that the group marks their travels in order to leave “breadcrumbs” for navigational use. Could it be these tree-etchings?
As far as we know, all of the Terminus people have been extinguished. Between Carol’s attack on the camp, and the slaughter that took place inside the church, it seems as though that camp has been wiped out. Does Morgan know about the Terminus people and what they have done? Does Morgan understand the significance of it? As a man of renewed faith, perhaps it would behoove him to help rid the dystopian landscape of evil vermin like the “termites.” But, if that is the case, there is an evil that is even far greater than that of the Terminus camp…
#3 is definitely the most intriguing. They didn’t give any indication of where the plots heading after last night, aside from the group being mostly reunited. I also like the idea of him being a tertiary character carried over to the spin-off, but the synopsis of that reads like it’s going to occur closer to the time of the actual outbreak.
Also, Carl wasn’t privy to the shower with Morgan, Duane & his Dad. He was back at the original Atlanta camp at the time.
Yeah it was a slight nit-pick on a good article.
The Carl shower bit.
@Cuneform Thanks, I changed that bit.
I bet they’ve bathed in creeks and ponds together since then, though.
Did I miss something? I didn’t see any of Morgan in “Coda.”
@ShadIsASpitfire My cable went out last night so I downloaded the episode via torrent and saw that it had 2 mins after the credits ended of Morgan walking in the woods, towards the school area where Terminus guys were hiding out and the church later.
Here is the clip of him showing up last night:
[www.youtube.com]
He was in the afterward, after the credits
The torrent I watched had cut this off. I’d have never known this was even out there otherwise.
@Wonderlust I missed that. I turn the TV off or change the channel as soon as the episode ends because of AMC and their habit of immediately spoiling what comes next.
CRAZY THEORY ALERT: I think Rick left a shirt at his place, and he just wants to go on a 500 mile walk to return it to him.
This is definitely what happened.
I think while those are all excellent theories, there is not enough evidence that Morgan knows anything about Terminus past or present. I think Morgan decided to leave his bunker (due to something) and takes his show on the road. He sees this stuff about Terminus and starts to find these markings on the trees and decides once the Terminus angle is dead to start following the markings. One set led him to the school, another to the church, a third may have led to Terminus but i would imagine the walker ratio would be pretty high but because he found the map to Washington, he will make his way and stumble into Rick and Co. The problem is how far behind is he? Also, i would wish AMC would do a couple webisodes or even a one off special about Morgan’s journey after he left Rick. I think the ratings would break any regular episode of The Walking Dead.
Since the walkers are gone from the Church, and the map had some dirt and debris on it, I suppose he’s a least a week or two behind the group
This is what I’ve been trying to figure out. All the clues point to it being some time in the future, but how far is the big question. You could tell in “Coda” that the magazine covers that had been close to pristine white when Fr. Gabriel found them by, let’s call it “Bob’s Left Foot Grill”, but were quite yellowed when Morgan stumbled upon them.
Proof here: Fr. Gabriel: [screencapped.net]
Morgan: [screencapped.net]
The other question I have is who disposed of the church walkers? Did Abraham/Michonne dispose of them before they headed to Atlanta or did some other group do this?
@BrewCrew82 I kind of figured t was Abraham, Glenn & co. that did that. They had the manpower to clear it out easily enough, and the fire truck was gone when Morgan was there
I think Morgan was surprised to see Rick’s name because he was just following the signs on the trees, possibly hoping it was leading to some kind of safe haven.
***POSSIBLE SPOILERS FROM THE COMIC BELOW***
***NOTHING MAJOR OR SUPER REVEALING BUT STILL, WARNED***
Could these signs lead to Negan and The Saviors? They play a huge role in the comics, and even with the series diverting away from comic continuity, it might be too big a part of leave out.
What if Morgan wandered off into the woods to take his own life, and came across something that made him question his decision. He asks God for a sign, and sees a marking on a tree. He decides this marking is a sign from God, and he follows them, believing they will lead him to some purpose for living, when in fact, they’ll lead him to the marauders who pillaged Terminus?
Hmmm…very possible. There was certainly a big change in him and we haven’t seen why yet.
What if he thinks Rick is a cannibal and must be stopped?
What if Morgan is working with the Irish?!
Sons of Anarchy reference? lol
You beat me to it, Good Sir.
Blowback must be averted. We get the proof and we take it to the table.
Thank you.
We need proof!!!!
I gotta watch it again, but didn’t Morgan leave those things on the alter, kneel down to pray and then laugh at himself for praying, right before he found the map?
He did laugh, but who’s to say he was laughing at the act of prayer?
Only because you might question the existence of God in a zombie apocalypse. It’s not too hard to imagine that some folks, not everyone, might give up on prayer after a while.
People give up on prayer and there isn’t a zombie apocalypse, it’s not a horrible idea. I do find it funny the author throws some theories at the wall seeing if any stick and then questions your interpretations.
Perhaps Morgan doesn’t have any hope. Maybe he’s truly snapped and believes he should kill all those who do have hope.
Wow. Didn’t think it could be that grim, but who knows?
that would be wild cuz i really like morgan and that would be very emotional to have him turned into the villian.
this show tugs on my heart strings
As much as I want any of these theories to be true, I think the painful truth is that its going to be the most obvious one because IT IS the walking dead so I say he was just ready to rejoin other people, saw signs to terminus and was heading there, saw what the sign read after someone (rick) changed it and said fuck that place, noticed the tree markings next to the signs and followed them and that led him to the church. No big reveal, theory, or backstory. I’m just happy that they actually found a clever way for him to see that it was ricks group that was at the church.
That’s certainly a theory: there is no theory. He just wants to find Rick…we’ll see hopefully come February.
Love that handshake! So masculine and sweaty!
Can you guys help me out with a Beth question? I haven’t seen that episode where she was taken for a while now. Was that funeral home a Terminus trap? Or a Hospital trap? In that episode she seemed to have been taken from the home, not to have left of her own volition. I thought the Hospital’s story of having found her laying in the road was bogus. Did I miss some of the story? Help me out. That Hospital car drove away from the funeral home. They did not find her in Atlanta.
Sorry. I meant for my question to be a separate question, but I tacked it onto another thread. DOH!
I’m going all in on this one:
He eventually joins up with Rick and crew (preferably when they are being attacked and need help, giving that surprise element), and he helps to get Rick’s head back on his shoulders. Yadda yadda yadda, Negan kills him.
It’s almost too perfect. Keep the beloved character around, let him get viciously murdered by the big bad -> instant emotional reaction towards villain and the show.
Negan is way off. They’ve got to get to Hilltop (season 5 finale?) We have to see the group readjust to civilian life (front half of Season 6) Then there’s “The Herd” (season 6 midseason finale) Then we get Negan and the “Lucelle moment” for the season 6 finale. Daryl gets it for my money.
I actually think that could work. Reinvest the characters emotionally.
Yea I figure the whole Grady storeline was just an attempt to have some character development and as a stall to set up for the whole hilltop and alexandria bits. Maybe it was meant to replace some of them in its own weird way. Regardless, I hope to God we don’t have to wait until the end of season 6 to see Negan, but if the show keeps killing it in the ratings, I’m sure they’ll milk it and unleash it should the show ever slump, or even a way to end it in s7 or 8.
And yes, it would be amazing if he killed off Daryl. He acts like he’s going for Glenn, Daryl pops off some of his trademark backwoods sass, and at the last minute BOOM… no more listening to my gf fawn over him.
Crazy as it sounds, I think Negan should kill Daryl with Lucille in the show. People would lose their freaking minds, and Negan would instantly be the most hated character on TV.
@philmchunt
I know they go off and do their own bits and pieces story-wise but they do always hit the major beats from the comic. Those four do fit a little too nicely to ignore for me. As you said, it’s doing well ratings wise. No need to rush.
I’d imagine we’ll see glimpses of Negan before he takes centre stage. build him as a charismatic, somewhat likable villain before the big moment. Doing it that way will allow them to get to ‘All Out War’ a bit quicker. Anyway you cut it, it’s going to be a legacy character that meets Lucille. It’s not going to be Rick obviously. You can rule Carl out because the Carl/Negan dynamic is too interesting not to do on TV. Won’t be Glenn because the comic reading half of the audience will see it coming. You’re only left with Daryl, Maggie and Carol (assuming they all make it that far of course) If you build the Carol/Daryl relationship then off Daryl it leaves Carol in the same position as Maggie in the comic. Hating Negan and a strong enough character to lead her own camp post ‘All Out War’ – It feels like they’ve set her up as a leader anyway, makes sense.
In the latest EW article with Scott Gimple, he said it’s an incredibly complicated mindgame to write for the show because the fans are constantly trying to predict their every move. Can’t say I blame him.
I thought the group Daryl ended up with after Beth was taken were the guys who attacked Terminus. Said something about going back.
I don’t remember that, but regardless, Rick & Daryl killed the shit out of those assholes. And that was before R&D got to Terminus, and there was nothing there to indicate that group had any involvement with Terminus once they got there.
By now it should be obvious he’s searching for a better script.
He tried that with a different show. Didn’t work so well…
He’s looking for Mark Strong.
Low Winter Done
its good….
5) Morgan is the scout for Hilltop.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t the Preacher see Bob’s leg & toss it away in disgust? I remember he also picked up the magazines & when Morgan got there, the magazines were older & dirtier. But I don’t remember Morgan seeing the leg.
Yup, just rewatched it & Morgan never saw the leg.
I think there is more to the Terminus story line.
The cannibals were killing a lot of guys at once. Way too many for diner. I think that the maniac group wasn’t overthrown but was being fed by the Terminus group to appease them. Gareth said something about cleaning up for the nights event before Rick fought back.
I took the “event” to be the Termites eating the 8 dudes lined up at the trough, not hinting at the dinner being some sort of ceremonial feast for others. But, nothing’s impossible at this point.
Didnt Noah tell Beth that he and his Dad were searching for his uncle before he got captured at Grady? Could Morgan be that uncle?
Morgan is from King County Georgia, Noah wanted to head to Virginia.
I thought Morgan went blind and had the only existing copy of the bible…
Whoa whoa whoa, slow down…leave the idiotic theory posts to Rowles.
Unrelated, and I know it doesn’t make for TV, but it drives me crazy to see all of this zombie blood flinging around and no one is wearing glove, mask, or goggles.
I LOVE the idea of Morgan being Noah’s uncle. Would kind of fit in with TWD storyline. Maybe the markings could be that of showing people the way to the safe zone? I’m probably the “odd man out” but I SO SO do not like Rick right now. I know he’s been threw hell but I swear his channeling Shane in some way. He used to have a moral compass and now it seems like that’s gone. Carl has become Rick’s conscience in some ways. Gabriel….I still don’t know..maybe he’ll be a sacrifice for the group to get away, an atonement for what he did. Michonne said something about the ability to live behind walls and being safe. It felt like Rick was against that. I get that he doesn’t trust anyone since Woodbury and Terminus. I would be skeptical too but Rick has just lost it, in my humble opinion. Morgan I think would be a better fit for Michonne than Rick. She’s changed for the better. She’s not has harsh and angry. Rick is pissed and on his own mission that includes noone but himself. Morgan seems to be returning to reality and I think could bring out the best in Michonne. I hope they get together. Carl needs a love interest. Let’s face it, he’s at that age…..
I don’t think Rick lost his mind… I think he feels more pressure to protect the entire group so he feels he can’t trust anyone. N due to recent events…he now realize u can’t always play nice. But Morgan is back to of course keep the story going…n to save the day like carol