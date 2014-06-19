The Top 5 Lorne Malvo Kills From Season 1 Of ‘Fargo’

Lorne Malvo sure killed a lot of people during the 10-episode run of Fargo. I mean, other things happened on the show, too. Lots of things, in fact. A police officer named “Solverson” solved the case, a mild-mannered insurance salesman turned into Keyser Soze, people went to Vegas, there was a cake with a gun on it, etc. It was a good show. You should watch it, if you haven’t already. But that’s not the point right now. The points are (a) Lorne Malvo and (b) murder.
And so, what I have done — or rather, what I have attempted to do, because it was hard — is take all of the murders he committed on the show, and narrow them down to a top five. Notable omissions include Sam Hess, Stavros Milos’s son and dog, Lester’s second wife (which was more of Lester’s kill, considering the horrifying lengths he went to in making sure he didn’t get the bullet), the cop in the bathroom, and the chief of police in the premiere, among others. Probably. He wasn’t on camera for huge stretches of time. And there was that one year flash forward. He could have killed tons more people for all I know.
But anyway, the list. Feel free to make your counterarguments in the comments.
5) The Key & Peele sneak attack
The Key & Peele murders narrowly edged out Sam Hess getting stabbed in the head while enjoying the company of a Bemidji exotic dancer for one simple reason: Degree of difficulty. Whereas the Hess killing required only a knife and knowledge of his current location, this one necessitated the acquisition of a used car that looked enough like an FBI vehicle to temporarily confuse actual FBI agents, as well as the theft of said FBI agents’ paperwork to call off the backup. And then he had to sneak up on them through the snow-covered woods. Compared to all that, stabbing a guy in a strip club is easy. Ask literally anyone from Florida.
4) The STORMWATCH 2006 throat slitting
STORMWATCH 2006 was one of my favorite Fargo subplots (“The storm of the century, or what have ya?”), and it gave us one of the more exciting moments of the season. The biggest takeaway from the blizzard shootout — which was intense as heck, thanks to the way the scene played with the decreased visibility — was the part where Gus accidentally shot Molly, but Lorne cutting himself to use his own blood trail to set a trap was a very Lorne Malvo thing to do. RIP Adam Goldberg, RIP Adam Goldberg hair.
3) The no-look Vegas elevator triple murder
It’s the thing where he didn’t even look. Don’t get me wrong, it’s also the thing where he coldly and quickly cut bait on a plan that had been at least six months in the making and involved him (a) taking a lover, and (b) apparently learning dentistry, because that was … definitely something. But it’s mostly the thing where he threw a little mustard on it by doing it blind, like he’s the Magic Johnson of contract killers or something. Although I suppose Pistol Pete is the better comparison here if we want to be very on-the-nose and direct about things, which we might as well be, seeing as Lorne Malvo is not a very subtle man, as we’re about to discuss.
2) The Fargo mob rampage
Killed over 30 people, by himself, despite the fact that many of them were armed and he just walked right in the front door carrying a large automatic weapon, and damn near got away with it even though two FBI agents were sitting outside and he threw one of his victims right out the dang window and onto the sidewalk below.
Lorne Malvo was basically a supervillain. This brings up an important point: How great would it have been if Molly Solverson got so upset that no one listened to her about the Lorne/Lester connection that she decided to buy a mask and cape and start fighting crime under the cover of night, like a Minnesota Batman? (“I’m the hero Bemidji needs, dontcha know?”) My vote: Pretty great.
1) The Dennis Reynolds “suicide-by-cop”
Because of Glenn Howerton’s day job, and because of the bullet-riddled similarities to a legendary death scene from The Godfather, I will always refer to this murder as “the Sunny Corleone.” Number one with many, many bullets.
I’d have put shooting the sheriff on there. If only because it lead to the disgusting infection of Lester’s hand.
I still don’t think he needed to kill the dog.
It is pretty fucked with how he killed Minnesota Dennis I felt the most sympathy for that dog.
“Sunny Corleone” is inspired.
Just enough of a thinker to make it brilliant.
Agreed.
I just noticed that Malvo winks at Lester when he offs the third victim in the elevator. God damn what a badass.
Third victim was Malvo’s fiancee, the wink was for the being spouse murdering buddies.
“Aces…”
The DENNIS System:
Don’t shoot.
Everyone, I’m serious, I
Need you
Not to shoot me.
I’m
Ser…
Pretty upset about the lack of bathroom cop. That was pretty bad ass though not particularly gory
Still not totally sure that wasn’t Dennis Reynolds and this is what happened to him after the show ended.
Question: was the body being dragged behind the lumber the car salesman with no life insurance?
The salesman got away, it’s the only explanation for where the second car went. The body behind the wood pile was one of the FBI agents, reinforced by how frequently we were shown their ankles throughout the episode.
Fits. And I guess since he let Gus go earlier in the season due to him having a daughter and giving him a chance, maybe he did the same.
Also what the hell happened to the FBI car?
I remember a lot but my brain turned to mush due to the last 15 mins.
I know better than to read too much into any other person’s creation, but those two little glimpses of humanity make me want to think Malvo has a little girl out there somewhere. Maybe that’s what happened to Mr. Wrench? Live-in nanny?
The FBI car was what Malvo left the Nygaard estate in, his blood trail led right up to where it had been parked.
That’s what I liked about this show: subtlety.
Pfft. I knew that. Jeez. Duh.
*puts on pinwheel hat*
Elevator triple kill should have been at least 2nd.
Not to nitpick too much, but Malvo didn’t buy the car. And if you can find a decent sized town (3000 or more population) without a dark blue Crown Vic with CB antenna on at least one used car lot, you’re not in America. Setting up that decoy was far from a Herculean task.
“Whereas the Hess killing required only a knife and knowledge of his current location,” Hess was killed by a knife in the back of the head. The human skull is actually quite strong. His execution required not only acquiring the right knife (mil-spec Ka-Bars aren’t too hard to come by), but the physical strength to use it in that manner. Not to mention the high degree of security at even (especially?) the cheapest and sleaziest of strip joints, slipping into and out of the back room of said with virtually no witnesses (and no security cam footage?) would be near impossible.
I just think that Lester would have done better with a better laundry set. His whole demise was due to buying inferior front load washers. Think about it. I don’t work for big laundry.
I’m very late to this discussion as I just watched Fargo (binge watching for the win). I honestly feel the worst about the last one. I felt so sad and so frustrated at the cops for some reason. This show had me full of feels.