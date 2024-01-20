In preparation for the second season, which arrives near the end of February on Netflix, the first season will land on the streamer on February 1. If you don’t want to know what has happened thus far (as well as some hints on what’s to come next), consider this a SPOILER WARNING.

Netflix is continuing to do its part to pick up damn fine shows abandoned elsewhere ( Lucifer , You , etc.) and give them new life. In this case, an adrenaline-fueled Australian series, The Tourist, will continue to maintain its U.K. home on BBC One and its Aussie home base on Stan, but in the U.S. the show’s streaming home is changing from HBO Max to Netflix.

Plot

The Tourist initially followed the fallout of Jamie Dornan’s character, Elliot (or “The Man”), waking up to find himself in the Australian Outback and not knowing what the hell is going on. He has lost his memory, so he’s obviously also clueless as to why a giant tank truck moves to push him into oblivion while driving. Throughout a cat-and-mouse plot, he attempts to piece together the increasingly cryptic puzzle of his identity before the bad dudes (or a crooked cop portrayed by Damon Herriman, a.k.a. Dewey Crowe from Justified) take him out. Eventually, Elliot’s previous life begins to come together, and he is revealed to have formerly worked for a drug lord and to have played an active role in the deaths of drug mules.

The season ended with Elliot attempting to kill himself in a few ways, but he is unsuccessful in doing so, and so, where does this show go for Season 2? Quite a long way away from Australia, actually.

The second season picks up in Ireland, where Helen (Danielle Macdonald) hasn’t given up on Elliot yet and helps him continue to dig into his past. This won’t be straightforward affair, of course, and the pair will find themselves embroiled in the McDonnell family’s feud, and Elliot’s past horrific ways will figure into this new set of dynamics, too. Somehow, the overriding mystery of the show will grow even larger as Elliot gazes across the chasm of his misdeeds. (The drugging life is bad, kids!)

Cast

The first season starred Dornan as well as Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Danielle Macdonald, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis. With the change in scenery, the second season will bring many new actors aboard, including, Conor MacNeill, Olwen Fouéré, Diarmaid Murtagh, Nessa Matthews, Mark McKenna, and Francis Magee.