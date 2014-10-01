The Ultimate ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Fan Has A ‘Dayman’ Quote On His Headstone

When Redditor JenniferMcFly‘s brother passed away, she wanted to do something special for him. So, along with her sister, she not only made this lovely flower arrangement, but also convinced their mother to put a quote from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, one of his favorite shows, on his headstone, specifically, “Dayman, fighter of the nightman.”

When another Redditor commented, “When I die, just throw me in the trash,” JenniferMcFly replied:

I said this at the funeral home while we were making arrangements, my mom laughed and the director kind of looked at us like we were the craziest people he ever met. My brother was always making everyone laugh and laughing is the best way I know how to deal with the hurt. (Via)

He sounded like one cool jabroni. A million rum hams in his honor.

Via Reddit