In 2009, four stars of the then-new The CW series The Vampire Diaries were arrested for allegedly flashing motorists from a bridge in Georgia. Nina Dobrev, Candice Accola, Sara Canning, Nina Dobrev, and Kayla Ewell, as well as photographer Tyler Shields and actress Krystal Vayda (who wasn’t on the show), “were taken into custody, paid a fine to a bonding company, and were released the same day,” according to reports at the time. Despite the accusation, the only flashing that took place was the flash from a camera.

The actress says while on a road trip with her castmates (the show shoots nearby), the group decided to stop to take pictures on a bridge. That’s when they were rushed by Monroe County cops. “They were like, ‘We’re getting calls that people are flashing,'” Ewell says. “And we’re like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.'” The actress says that after showing police their photos, the group was asked to follow officials to the police station, where they were ticketed for loitering on a public walkway.

“I have no idea,” Ewell told Entertainment Weekly when asked why they were accused of lifting their shirts. “We are not the type of girls who flash our breasts. In all honesty, the size of my breasts aren’t necessarily something people would be interested in. It’s so ridiculous. I would never do that.”

And yet, the rumor persists, so much so that nearly 15 years after the incident, Carina Adly Mackenzie, a writer for The Vampire Diaries spin-off series The Originals, settled it once and for all.

“Okay I’m saying it. They were doing a photo shoot (not for TVD, just for a photographer friend) on the bridge. The ‘flashing’ reported by drivers was A CAMERA FLASH and it was misinterpreted by the officer. The misunderstanding was cleared up and everybody went home,” she tweeted.

