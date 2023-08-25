What a week it’s been so far in MAGA land. Rudy Giuliani saw the last of his remaining “America’s Mayor” goodwill slide into the Ninth Circle of Hell while posing for a mugshot. By now, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and the rest of the most ridiculous rogues’ gallery ever have joined suit, and now, it’s King MAGA’s turn in front of the camera.

On Thursday, Donald Trump turned himself into the Fulton County jail on an assortment of RICO-based charges. He waited long enough in the day to surrender to make this a primetime event of sorts at 7:30pm EST. Trump did sit out of this week’s GOP debate, but he couldn’t avoid being “ARRESTED,” as he described in all-caps, because he cannot resist.

Regardless, hey, here’s the first presidential mugshot in U.S. history. Congrats to 45 for this unprecedented entry into the history books.

As people waited for the authentic mugshot, some fake mugshots surfaced. Trump also got to self-report his own weight, which is lame as hell, man. However, the real mugshot produced many, many jokes.

The face of a "winner" — Rich (@rcr_92) August 25, 2023

Fuck Around Find Out: Mugshot Edition 😎 pic.twitter.com/yVrzNsWsPk — Ty-22 (@Ty22Best) August 25, 2023

Finally the official Trump mugshot. And he would’ve gotten away with it too if it weren’t for those meddling kids pic.twitter.com/ZQVWTNsDNh — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 25, 2023

When I’m craving Chick Fil A but I realize its Sunday #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/R6EmBMoFi3 — ً👹 (@Randommarnz) August 25, 2023

10yo me when my mom said i can’t get that Lego set 😭😂 #TrumpMugShot #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/wykDy4CReI — jah 𖤐 (@club21member) August 25, 2023

When I’m driving and somebody cuts me off #trumpmugshot pic.twitter.com/VMSxWS8eql — Lop (@lopppp7x9) August 25, 2023

The GOP is not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/D4M5Zf61Xc — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 25, 2023

BRO REALLY TURNED UP LOOKING LIKE MR KRABS WITHOUT HIS SHELL😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3ivFP7JrWz — Chels (@CFCdxn_) August 25, 2023

“It was a perfect mugshot, a beautiful mugshot. I don’t think a mugshot has ever been this perfect & this beautiful. In fact, people come up to me with tears in their eyes & say: ‘Sir, I’ve never seen such a beautiful & perfect mugshot,’ believe me.”

~ Donald Trump#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/s1rqbkm8TG — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) August 25, 2023

me when I go to Chipotle and they’re out of queso #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/35DmU4U0QC — madisen (@shyingflutters) August 25, 2023

There’s been quite a buildup to this momentous event, and DA Fani Willis didn’t feel like skipping this step like with the first three sets of criminal charges. Four indictments. So much winning.