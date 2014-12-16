‘The Walking Dead’ Companion Series, ‘Cobalt,’ Has Revealed Its Sunny Setting

With AMC seeking to quickly rebound after a few misfires in 2014 (Halt and Catch Fire, Turn, both of which were renewed), the network is rolling out Better Call Saul in February, ordering up a pilot for Seth Rogen’s Preacher, and gearing up for a spin-off on its flagship franchise, The Walking Dead.
As we’ve mentioned before, The Walking Dead spin-off — which has a working title of Cobalt — is less of a spin-off and more of a “companion” series set in the same universe. No characters from The Walking Dead will be expected to spin-off into Cobalt, which would be particularly difficult given where Cobalt will be set.
According to TV Line, Cobalt will take place on a completely different coast. It’ll take place in Los Angeles, though it’s unclear if that is where the show will also be shot (or if another city will stand-in of L.A.).
Cobalt has also already begun to piece together its cast. Cliff Curtis (Gang Related, Missing) will play the male lead (a divorced teacher) opposite the female lead, a guidance counselor, and her two children, played by Frank Dillane and Alycia Debnam Carey.
Should Cobalt go to series and utilizze the same programming strategy as The Walking Dead — two half-seasons of 8 episodes apiece, separated by a couple of months — AMC could essentially fill most of its year with The Walking Dead shows. If Cobalt is even half as successful as The Walking Dead, it would give AMC a lot of opportunities to launch new series and keep the network in the news all year long, and not just when The Walking Dead or Mad Men is airing.
Source: TVLine
Am I stupid or is this destined to fail? They’re already consistently recycling stories and themes on TWD; how many new angles on zombie apocalypse can we cram into a second series?
Presumably you can sneak in a bunch of references to the 405 and such
Apparently this takes place during the outbreak so they could get a lot of mileage out of the unrest and collapse of society that occurred before Rick woke up.
Asthe main TWD is at the high of its popularity and it’s legitimately one of the best shows on TV at the moment. If they can tap into some of that and find a unique hook then it’s a sure thing.
I kinda agree with you. I mean if it’s pretty much going to be the same story, except maybe @WTFkid is right, they focus on the fall, how are people going to care? Maybe the strategy is to stagger epsisodes of both shows so they have ratings all year?
What I would love to see in a spin-off is 20-25 years in the future w/ same characters, although that would give spoilers for the current show.
They have been telling the same stories every season on the original series, and fans still praise it like it’s great. There will be no problem selling them on this series.
And no @Prax it’s not one of the best shows on television, no matter how hard the fans want to believe. Most episodes even this season have been mediocre at best.
Huh. I guess the ratings, critic reviews, IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes scores and popular opinion are wrong then since you say it’s mediocre at best.
Snark aside, it really has turned into one of the best shows on television. The “recycling” you mention is really only at the most basic of levels, but you could say that about any show. It’s turned into a serious drama with great character development, great acting among it’s top tier of actors and fantastic directing and visuals. It just so happens that there are also zombies and action sequences in every episode. It’s grown beyond just an action show and it’s really a great show.
Just off the top of my head.. CSI and NCIS say hi..
Why so pessimistic?
do zombies freeze?
That’s what I want to know, too. Seems like a missed opportunity to not explore what happens in a different climate.
In the comics they do. Dale found a frozen one once where it could moan, but not really move. Just like your dead fish wife. But internet insult aside, yeah they freeze. Whether we’ll see that on either show, remains to be seen.
Totally agree. I also like that they are in the middle of no where, and occasionally venture into a city. Zombie LA can’t be that much different than normal LA right?
if a gay hollywood zombie bites you do you become a gay zombie?
If you use World War Z (the book) as your gospel then yes.
Turn is a great show if you have any appreciation for history or being an American. You also always forget to mention Hell On Wheels; which will be back for a 5th season next year and is AMCs #2 rated show. Both far more entertaing then Mad Men.
I’ve tried to watch Mad Men, it’s a stupid show, yea I said it. I watch both Hell on Wheels and Turn. Hell on Wheels is one of my favorite shows as I am a big fan of that era of American history.
If you can’t appreciate Mad Men, you cannot appreciate grreat writing, acting and character development. Best show left on TV by a great margin. But, hey, go back to watching Hell on Wheels and Turn. Two terrible shows that are both critically panned and unwatched.
I hope they do this companion series set in a camp or town that isn’t full of complete psychopaths. I’m getting tired of every single group in TWD universe having some sort underlying issue except for Rick’s group. Herschel kept zombies in the barn, The Governor was crazy because he’s The Governor, Terminus ate people, rape was a-ok in the hospital, etc.
Yes, because rational, same people doing reasonable things will make for great television.
I’m not saying every character has be to rational and sane, but Rick’s group can’t be the only rational group surviving the zombie apocalypse. I’d just like to see the companion series be basically everything Rick and company are seeking. The end of the road. That doesn’t mean it can’t have its share of psychos and drama in the meantime, but it would make it so that TWD universe isn’t the same recycled shit over and over.
Honestly, I’m shocked that Rick’s group is still alive. I kinda feel like, Walking Dead aside, if there were any sort of actual apocalypse (economic, robot, zombie, ninjas, whatever the fuck), the people who would survive would be the people who always shoot first. I mean, shit, I’m a normal non-murdery person but if the world fell apart and it came down to a fight for survival I can guarantee you would never hear me say “Put down the gun” to anyone I encounter out there because BLAM BLAM BLAM and then I’m stealing their shit and I’m gone.
Jesus Rowles, did Halt and Catch Fire rape your cattle and stampede your wife? Any time you do an AMC story you have to flog HCF.
Halt and Catch Fire was awful.
Yeah the H&CF hate is still really perplexing and totally unwarranted.
Also, is it really a misfire if it’s being renewed?
I would love to see this in another climate, and country – maybe Russia, or the Eurasian steppe.
While I understand why this would not necessarily fly, what I really want to see is a different setting every episode, with a different cast, etc. Sort of like The Twilight Zone, just set in the zombie apocalypse. One episode could be all horror-filled, and the next could be basically a comedy. We’d get to see what’s happening in all other parts of the world.
Kind of like World War Z (the novel), because that was fabulous and I think it would make for a fascinating show. Just one offs, or even a couple of episodes and then a new setting.
Indeed. I haven’t read World War Z, but I’ll take your word for it. It has to be better than what we have, which is basically Gilligan’s Island set in the zombified world.
WWZ did that showing you around the world. How folks in Japan and Korea did. How Russia fell. How Iran and Pakistan blew each other up. How Cuba became the world’s biggest economy.
It’d be an interesting take. But people would whine that there’s no interesting character to latch onto. That’s why we got the Brad Pitt version we got.
This show might be interesting if Kirkman isn’t involved at all and they let the writers actually tell a story instead of forcing them to follow the comics.
This is outside the comics right? Pretty sure this has to be new content.
I knew it would be California. Absolutely knew it. At least its not NYC.
The shows will cross over in three-four years when interest in each has gone down and ratings are starting to slow for both. Expect TWD to start going towards California or Texas and “Cobalt” start heading to the East Coast/Florida and they’ll cross paths. Mark my words people.
Great location for the new series, I had said that if it were me I would have set it in San Diego/ Mexico border but this will work as well.
I hope we get to see the fall of society, all out Zombie Armageddon shouldn’t happen till the end of the first season.
It’s the hot new thing on TV: spinoffs. First it was just procedurals. You know, Law & Order: SVU, CSI: Miami, etc. Now we’re going for spinoffs of contained stories. So here comes Better Call Saul and Cobalt.
So, we get to see two more kids go through puberty and grow a foot taller in the span of a year? Waaaaaaaaaaaalllllttt!
You watch the flash but not arrow?
I think LA is a lazy fucking choice. Houston or New Orleans would have been way better. At least pick a city where the residents are allowed to own guns. I’m not an overly political guy, but how exciting could the ultra liberal version of the walking dead be ?
Guarantee you Compton ain’t even got a zombie problem.