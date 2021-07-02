There’s a new way to play The Walking Dead and fair warning: if you let Daryl die, we riot. Playco’s The Walking Dead Life is Facebook Gaming’s latest social game built for its Instant Games platform. Released ahead of the show’s final season, the game lets fans get a bit nostalgic and experience the show’s most memorable moments before it all comes to a close this fall.

In The Walking Dead Life, players will encounter fan-favorite characters like Rick Grimes, Michonne Hawthorne, and, of course, Daryl Dixon. Through battling, leveling up, and progressing through the game, you can unlock Easter eggs hidden at various locations within the game, such as Hershel’s farm and the West Georgia Correctional Facility. In addition to simply allowing us to take a walk down gory ol’ memory lane, The Walking Dead Life allows players to collect items, squad up to raid bases, play in tournaments, and battle against enemies and friends alike.

According to a report by Variety, Playco CEO Michael Carter said the game is also a way to rally the community one last time and help them bond over the series before its end. Carter said the team is “thrilled to work with AMC and Facebook to bring The Walking Dead to life through a unique and interactive instant game for the millions of fans of this hit show across the globe. One of the best ways to connect with your friends is through the mutual love of entertainment like TV shows, and we hope this game brings friends closer together through play.”

As much as we can’t believe it either, the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC Sunday, August 11.