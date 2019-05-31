AMC

In about six months, one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country is set to go in effect in Georgia. Signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, the law would ban abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. While not as punitive as the Alabama abortion law, which would punish doctors who perform abortions with up to 99 years in prison, anyone who performs an abortion in Georgia could face up to a decade in prison. Barring any legal challenges, the bill is set to go into effect in January 2020.

The bill has already generated considerable controversy. Because of the number of film and television productions set in Georgia, Hollywood studios — which directly contributed $2.7 billion and thousands of jobs to the Georgia economy in 2017 — have been called upon to boycott the state. It has already been effective in some instances. Ilana Glazer stopped a movie from filming there, and Kristen Wiig has pulled the production of her upcoming movie out of Georgia. Several other celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Jason Bateman, and Mark Duplass, have also vowed not to produce their films in Georgia, despite their advantageous tax incentives.

Meanwhile, a number of big hitters are also starting to weigh in. The CEO of Disney, Bob Igor stated that Disney — which owns Marvel Studios, which filmed Infinity War and Black Panther in Georgia — would reconsider filming there, as it would no longer be “practical for us to continue” if the bill is implemented. Netflix’s Ted Sarandos also stated that, should be law be implemented, the studio would “rethink” their investment in the state.