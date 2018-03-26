AMC

The Walking Dead gets a lot of guff for dragging things out in between big events, but when the crap finally hits the fan, it’s usually pretty satisfying. The big Savior attack on Rick and Maggie’s Hilltop community certainly applies. Not only did we get 30 minutes of intense fighting between the armies of Negan and Rick, we got another 30 minutes of the aftermath, which involved a whole lot of people turning into Walkers and eating people.

After so many episodes featuring characters brooding and chewing scenery, fans really got into all the action and destruction. I don’t think I’ve seen such a positive reaction in the past few seasons. Let’s start with the initial attack Simon brought to bear against the Hilltop.

THIS IS THE ALL OUT WAR THAT I’VE BEEN WAITING TO SEE!#TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 26, 2018