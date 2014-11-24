‘The Walking Dead’ Lines Up Several Victims For Its Mid-Season Finale

There’s a reason that the people under Rick Grimes’ leadership on The Walking Dead have survived as long as they have: Rick is now the least merciful of the crew, and while that leadership style can occasionally raise hackles, it’s been the most effective means toward survival. Remember when Rick and Co. didn’t go back and finish the job of killing off Gareth and his people after Terminus burned down? Bob lost a leg as a result. You’d think they’d learn that mercy kills.
That lesson may come back to haunt them once again. In this week’s stage-setting penultimate episode of the half-season, Rick hatched a plan to retrieve Carol and Beth that required several in his crew to force their way into Grady Memorial Hospital, kill a few of the cops inside (by slashing their throats, if necessary) and extract Beth and Carol.
They should’ve listened to Rick.
Instead, big-hearted softie Tyreese and Mr. Compassionate, Daryl Dixon, talked Rick into another plan: Take two of their cops hostage and exchange them for Beth and Carol. That way, no one would have to die, except this is the zombie apocalypse, and it never works out that way, does it? Instead, Sasha took pity on one of the officers taken hostage, Bob — who seemed like a really nice, helpful fella — and Bob knocked Sasha out cold and took off running. How’s that going to bite them in the ass?
That’s the kind of mercy that can get a person killed. So, put Sasha on death watch for next week’s finale. May as well put Tyreese on there as well because he’s the guy who came up with the plan. Daryl’s not going to die next week, but his mercy will lead to more tragedy. Daryl shouldn’t have prevented Rick from killing the bad cop when Rick clearly wanted to kill the bad cop. It was one thing for Daryl to save Noah; but that cop tried to kill Daryl with melted zombies. That’s not cool, and we know for a fact that Daryl will suffer for it.
Meanwhile, back in the church, Father Gabriel is getting the hot sweats and going stir crazy. He desperately wanted to get away from Michonne and the crying baby. Michonne showed him some mercy by letting Father Gabriel hang out in his office alone. Father Gabriel repaid that mercy by sneaking out underneath the church and making a run for it. That was dumb. Maybe he’ll stumble upon Morgan out in the woods.
Elsewhere, in Grady Memorial, Dawn showed mercy to Carol by sneaking a key to Beth to get Carol some medicine and, hopefully, save her life. By episode’s end, Carol was still out cold, but rest assured that Dawn will pay for that small mercy, too, in the midseason finale. Carol, who helped Noah last week, may pay for that mercy, too.
Back at the bus with Maggie and Glenn, Abraham was still on his knees contemplating the meaning of existence, while Eugene remained unconscious. When Abraham got out of line, Maggie pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him (a rare bad-ass Maggie sighting this season). Killing him might have been a small mercy for Abraham. Keeping him alive, however, might save Maggie’s life down the line because Abraham is the strongest member of their group. Good move, Maggie.
Meanwhile, Tara, Rosita, and Glenn went fishing, found a yo yo, and bonded. Mostly that subplot just killed some time while they waited for Eugene to regain consciousness and Abraham to come to his senses.
“Crossed” was, more or less, part one of the mid-season finale, an episode that moved all the pieces into place for the bloody Grady Memorial showdown next week. Who will die? If history is any indication, those who offered mercy may suffer the most.
Can we talk about just how incredibly retarded it was that Sasha turned her back on the cop? She’s supposed to be a survivor, and fairly tough, but she just turns her back on the cop like that? That’s just bad writing.
YES. That move ruined the episode for me. It was obvious that that was coming and I was hoping the writers would be better than that. Nope.
On Talking Dead they brought up the question of why the cop didn’t just kill Sasha right then and there? Despite his hands tied, he still could have just stomped her head in. Also, all it takes to get on Dawn’s somewhat good side is to oppose her? Do something ballsy like try to escape and that proves you’re not a weak person? Or is Dawn just getting tired of believing her own B.S that they’ll all be rescued and despite having the status of ‘leader’, she knows she can’t really control these men anymore. I also wondered why Beth would believe what the doctor told her, considering he purposely told her to administer the wrong medicine before. It was to further his own needs without getting his hands dirty, but still. I also took Carl rolling out the knives to Gabriel as a little nod to Carol who he caught doing the same thing to the kids in the reading group back at the prison.
Gabriel’s conscience is really doing a number on him. I saw everything in the church up until he escaped as very symbolic. From the Lady MacBeth way of trying to scrub away the blood, to the boarding up of the church as Judith cried to be echoes of how he kept his church locked and turned away his crying, frantic, screaming parishioners. When Carl started to hammer in that nail, it could be symbolic of those same scared people pounding on the church doors, demanding help and safety. Him stepping on a nail as he was escaping and the slow removal of it was like a physical manifestation of the memories. Also, did anyone notice if the bible verses that are posted keep changing? I noticed these last night and they are rather telling.
They are, in order:
Romans 6:4New International Version (NIV)
4 We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.
Ezekiel 37:7-10New International Version (NIV)
7 So I prophesied as I was commanded. And as I was prophesying, there was a noise, a rattling sound, and the bones came together, bone to bone. 8 I looked, and tendons and flesh appeared on them and skin covered them, but there was no breath in them.
Matthew 27:52
and the tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life.
Revelation 9:6
During those days people will seek death but will not find it; they will long to die, but death will elude them.
Luke 24:5King James Version (KJV)
5 And as they were afraid, and bowed down their faces to the earth, they said unto them, Why seek ye the living among the dead?
I hope Gabriel stepping on that nail results in him contracting tetanus.
There is so much assumption in this write up I dont know where to begin.
Someone should tell Rick that if he keeps running into assholes, maybe the asshole is him.
There’s a surprise guest on Talking Dead next week, so expect a cast member who has just been killed to be on.
LOL Rick’s gun…that thing should get its own spin-off
It feels like Walking Dead & Z-Nation are sharing some of the same plot lines, so I’m really waiting for Daryl & family to start saying “I give you mercy” as they kill a walker.
100% agree with you, Jimbo. Z-Nation has terrible writing & effects, but at least they are having FUN with the story line. The Liberty Bell, the elevator shaft, the Mt. Rushmore, etc. Except for the terrible dream episode, I have found a ton of funny surprises in each episode.
often I feel Z-Nation > Walking Dead. Just because there is a sense of fun about Z-Nation that is an element missing from TWD.
Why can’t we.have crazy Rick all day everyday? And also a montage of walker kills to a Gemma song.
I’d rather hear Rick sing Greensleeves while Gemma gets raped.
Gemma singing “Greensleeves” while Rick slashes throats.
Needs to be set to Slayer
i understand not killing the terminus survivors the first time, at that point the group had just barely escaped with their lives and going back would have likely meant someone would have gotten hurt. but it makes no sense that they wanted to keep the cops alive. they are storming their hospital, would be much easier to have them dead.
also, i am sick of the cops storyline. dawn is just annoying, they should have killed her or just left already. and the whole injuring people so they’re indebted? good job wasting medical supplies.
i hope both sasha and gabriel are the ones to go. both deserve it for being straight up stupid.
You apparently missed the whole part where they decided to capture the cops and attempt a hostage trade with Dawn for Carol and Beth, rather than storming the hospital.
at this point, it wouldn’t be for shock value if carol did; she was hit by a speeding car and they have no way of treating internal injuries. It would actually make sense
Rosita’s gonna die next ep. They were trying to make you care about her, which didn’t work in my opinion. I think Sasha’s gonna die too unfortunately, because her heart’s just not in it anymore; Bob dying really messed with her.
I would say that Tyrese is going to get severely injured rescuing someone, but he won’t die. Beth will probably get bitten; there’s been too many close calls lately.
Gabriel is gonna get in trouble, someone’s going to attempt to save him until he reveals what he did (which I assume was leave a crying baby and mother outside to die when the shit went down) and then they’ll probably leave him to die. My guess is it’s Daryl, because he’s been kind of reverting back to his old not-giving-a-fuck ways.
Rosita: certainly been the pattern up to this point. She’s been around all this time, and all I know about her is “short shorts.” Suddenly, we get a ton of backstory and feels. So, yeah, RIP
Well here is what I guess will happen in the MSF:
1) Abraham and Co. will not meet up with Rick until the very end of the episode.
2) Gabriel is going to lose it and try to kill Coral, Michonne and/or Judith but will be saved by Morgan.
3) Tara is now the comic relief and will make some stupid one-liner at the end of the episode when everyone is back at the Church (better than a Shawarma joint I guess).
4) Beth is dead. Carol is dead and hopefully it’s from saving Rick and not in a coma. Sasha is dead.
1 and 3: Agree.
2) Nah, I can’t see him trying to kill Coral or anyone. But I could see him being saved by Morgan.
4) I think Beth will become the new Carol in terms of badassness. I also think she makes it out alive and starts banging Noah.
Carol and Sasha are probably going to die. I could see Sasha dying making Tyreese serious and brooding in time to get his shit together to die at the season finale or next season’s midseason finale.
Yeah I think the writers are trying to make her the audience’s proxy now? Rick was originally, and now….well, you know.
But….please stahp, writers. Pleeease.
I find Tara unbearable at this point.
Sasha is the one screwed up by trusting Bob. Other than that, most of the plan is fine. However, the bald cop should’ve gotten a bullet to the leg, or an arrow to the knee.
Daryl was extraordinarily lucky to be able to grab that head anywhere beside the teeth.
Why Daryl didn’t plant that head onto the guy’s throat, I do not know…
Did anyone else think that Daryl would use the disembodied zombie head to bite the cop? I thought for sure that he’d tear it off and then hold it up to the guys face and let it chomp away.
Overall, it was (once again) a strangely paced episode. I liked the last few weeks where they focused on just a couple people at a time, and kind of played around with the timeline. I can’t put my finger on it, but this episode just felt kind of disjointed.
Breesus Disciple , I guess so. Abraham and Co. left the morning after Bob and the Termites died. They wrecked and spent the night in a library. Daryl stepped out of the woods with Noah that evening, after he and Carol spent the day in Atlanta. So Glenn’s fishing trip and Rick’s return to Atlanta would be the same next day.
After spending the last few weeks on a specific story thread, this one brought them all back together. Hence the odd pace.
Are we to surmise that this is all happening on the same day? That Eugene’s revelation/Abraham knocking him out occurs on the same morning as Rick and the Rickvengers are capturing the Grady Memorial PD?
Dammit, just posted something up above saying the same thing…
I did not care for this episode. The episode was slower and boring than I thought it would be.
Sasha possibly getting people killed aside, it’s a little stupid that Dawn’s gang is giving and continue to give Rick’s group fits. They cops are supposed to be a rag tag bunch who are barely keeping it together. This should be a cake walk.
The cops have lots of weapons, have been eating and sleeping well and in beds, and will be on their home turf. Those are some pretty solid advantages.
no, the argument is that Dawn is a weak leader and the other cops tolerate her but barely so. the weakness is about Dawn, not necessarily their environment or food stocks.
I was honestly pretty bored with this episode. I realize it was just a chess piece moving kind of episode, but it was still boring.
I do appreciate the new & interesting ways they are showing the walkers this year. Those melted to the pavement ones were both incredible and disgusting…
At first I didn’t like the lack of action but as a set up this was pretty good, clears the path for next week when we’ll get lots of action.
Abraham should win an EGOT for his breath-taking acting last night.
his box-cut haircut should also get a standing ovation
Eugene first. His work last night was transcendent. I mean, transparent.
So…no one heard the guy supposedly taking a nap ripping out floorboards in a church that presumably would provide a ton of echo??? Father Gabriel sucks.
A wild guess, but maybe they didn’t hear him because when Michonne went to check on him, Judith was doing a little crying out and it sounded like Carl was still hammering at stuff. As for a walker sneaking up on him, isn’t this Gabriel’s 3rd outing into the world, away from the church since the world went to shit? Wasn’t his first time when he finally ran out of food and was swarmed by walkers yelling for help, then Rick had him go with the group to the food bank, so he has absolutely no idea what the hell to do out there. While he did defend himself, he couldn’t bring himself to fully kill the walker because he saw the cross necklace. As for why he left in the first place, I wondered that as well, but if you check my post above, I found everything going on in the church to be very symbolic for Gabriel. Every sound he heard took him back to that day when he turned away his parishioners. His faith is all he has left in this world and even that is wavering, to see his church being taken apart, and running his fingers across the message etched into the church outside only furthered his crumbling. The church was his ground zero and his reaction to get the hell away from there was, yes, incredibly stupid, but it was like a form of ptsd. He panicked and there’s the ‘fight or flight’ option, he chose flight unfortunately.
This is also a universe where a van can do a complete flip falling only 20 feet.
Also, who gets snuck up on by a walker? Fr. Gabriel sucks indeed.
Why did he have to escape? Why not just tell Michonne “You know what? I gotta go. Keep the place, but I’m running.”?
Is Michonne going to run after him? CORAL?
Yeah, the “stealth” zombie thing has to go. They show time and time again that the walkers like to moan and groan, but then they like to get us with the surprise ninja zombie every once in a while.
they probably heard and just didn’t give a rats ass like the rest of us b/c Father Gabriel sucks… free church!
Who knew Daryl, of all people, would grow a vagina. Should have killed all the cops so there would have been three less at the hospital when they took it over.
Nah, the hostage thing makes sense. Over throwing the hospital doesn’t make sense because it’s likely in a heavily populated area of zombies. All the noise they would make would be bad for them. There’s way too many entrances to barricade up.
@korbermeister I figure they wouldn’t have enough time to do that given the small amount of people they took with them. They could go back after the MSF depending on what they did to f*ck it up. Maybe if they make the call to go North, they go back through it on their way North.
CANADIAN SCOTT, if you’re a smart leader you ‘fuck the hospital’ after you’ve procured all of their valuable medicines and the rest of the supplies.
I don’t think they want to take it over, they just want their people…fuck the hospital.