Welcome to the last 2016 edition of The Walking Lulz, our episodic round up of the best The Walking Dead memes from across the internet. 2016 has been a somewhat traumatic year for fans of The Walking Dead. The relative tranquility of Alexandria came undone and we lost a lot of beloved characters and also Spencer. That’s why The Walking Dead memes rock. They allow us to not think of the show in dire terms or only remember those rough moments. With those memes, we can look back and maybe smile and laugh at some of the best, and in this case, we’re casting a wide net that includes, not just the first half of season 7 but all of 2016 (meaning part of season 6).