‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale Broke Another Ratings Record

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.01.14 5 Comments

A lot of people watched last night’s episode of The Walking Dead. That’s as obvious a statement as “Aaron Rodgers is a good quarterback” and “honey mustard should replace ketchup in every restaurant in America.” What matters is whether AMC’s zombie series broke its own ratings record like it does seemingly every week now. “Coda” did, but not the one you’re thinking of.

It wasn’t an all-time record for The Walking Dead, but the 14.8 million viewers marked a midseason finale high for the series — up 23% from the comparable outing (and comparable weekend) in 2013. Among those nearly 15 million viewers, 9.6 million of them were adults 18-49. That’s a 24% improvement from the last midseason ender. (Via)

“Midseason finale” should’ve been on Time‘s list of banned words. Still, it shows that the only thing that can stop The Walking Dead is the walking dead itself. As in, an actual zombie apocalypse. And even then, AMC still wouldn’t let Andrew Lincoln shave.

Via the Hollywood Reporter

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCNIELSEN RATINGSThe Walking Dead

