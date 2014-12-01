‘The Walking Dead’s Midseason Finale Was A Wrecking Ball Of Piercing, Heartbreaking Devastation

“I get it now,” Beth Greene told Officer Dawn Lerner in the final minutes of the midseason finale of The Walking Dead. In that moment, as Beth jammed a pair of scissors into Dawn’s chest, Beth had finally shed her naivete once and for all and come to understand that people are not to be trusted. That they are only in it for themselves. That their nature cannot change.
“I get it now.”
Dawn was never protecting Beth. She was protecting herself. Dawn used Beth as a pawn to take care of the men threatening her control over Grady Memorial. It may have peripherally helped to serve the best interests of those in the hospital, but as soon as Dawn insisted on keeping Noah, it became apparent that the best interests were not the root of Dawn’s motivations. Keeping control was, just as it was for The Governor.
That realization completed Beth’s arc from a sweet, gullible weak character into a mature, cynical woman willing to murder, not out of necessity, but selflessly. That selfless act, unfortunately, cost Beth her life, though it also cost Dawn her own. Daryl put a bullet in Dawn’s skull, just as Dawn had put one in Beth’s. In doing so, Beth’s last act saved an entire group of people from their dictatorial, self-serving leader. Thanks to Beth, the people still living in Grady can begin to fight for themselves, instead of against fear.
She martyred herself for Noah in what may have been the most quietly shocking moment of the series. One by one, the faces of those around Beth took on expressions of horror until Daryl put a bullet in Dawn’s skull.
The real, overpowering devastation, however, came when Maggie arrived and recognized the limp body of her sister in the arms of Daryl.
If that didn’t absolutely destroy you, then I might question the existence of your soul. We are all Daryl quietly weeping on an apple cart this morning. The Walking Dead has lost its little bright light, and to rob Maggie of her reunion with her sister before Beth died was cruel, but it was certainly effective in amplifying the devastation.
It also salvaged an otherwise mediocre episode that spent too much time dawdling in the church so that it could bring Father Gabriel’s story full circle. Saddled with the guilt over locking his flock out of his church when the zombie outbreak occurred, Gabriel almost got his karmic justice when the very people he locked out nearly ravaged him to zombie death after he got shut out of his own church. Thanks to the katana handiwork of Michonne, Gabriel managed to survive, although they lost the church in the process.
Losing the church, however, once again illustrated the show’s major weakness: The Walking Dead has only gotten better with the character drama under the guide of showrunner Scott Gimple, but in a way, the series is still walking around the forest in circles, just as it had under Frank Darabont. It’s infinitely more thrilling. It’s exponentially more heartbreaking. But at the same time, the survivors haven’t really made any progress over the last eight episodes: They lost two characters, they picked up another (assuming Noah sticks with them), and they found out that Eugene — their one source of hope — was a fraud. Now that they’re all back in Atlanta where the series began, they’re essentially back in square one. It’s a different, wiser, more ruthless composition of characters, but they are no closer to the end.
But as they say, it’s about the journey and not the destination, and The Walking Dead is taking us on a bleak, chest-pounding, heartbreaking journey, and when the series returns in February, there’s going to be a lot of grief to process, grief that could further transform both Maggie and Daryl.
Morgan is also close behind. Whether he’s a friend or foe, however, remains to be seen.
I have no understanding as to why the exchange happened in the hospital. Rick should have had them meet them somewhere outside.
Beth’s death came in as a wrecking ball alright.
A fucking shit Miley Cyrus’ kinda wrecking ball that only brings out hatred and annoyance. Fuck this.
I don’t think Beth meant to kill Dawn. She’s been through enough that she knows how to kill. I think, really, she just wanted to send a message. You could see it in her eyes when Dawn told Noah she knew he would be back.
Also, Rick Grimes is a very dangerous man. I can’t imagine the Rick of earlier seasons running another cop down with a car and crippling him before shooting him in the he
This is how you do a hostage exchange scene
[www.youtube.com]
For me, the Beth dying wasn’t very heartbreaking for 2 reasons:
1: I said from the second I saw her in the hospital that she wasn’t making it back alive. They might as well have put an “I’m dead” sign on her.
2: Inside the hospital was just one big disappointment. Characters showed up then dropped out. One minute they’re acting completely insane, the next they’re “No, I’m here to help.” It changed far too much to provide a stable base where we could watch Beth grow. Not to mention the final sacrifice was just kind of dumb. Why would she even need to? If everyone in the hospital hates that woman, why is she in charge? She can’t kill everyone, and there’s no reason for a group of cops to fear her.
And fuck Maggie, she didn’t say two goddamn words about her sister. But NOW she cares.
she thought she was dead. sometimes that little bit of hope makes reality that much more heartbreaking.
How exactly is it hearbreaking when a character who’s entire personality was “young blond girl” dies? She, like just about everyone else on this show is a cardboard cut out.
The Walking Dead makes it terribly easy to spot and dislike the big bad every season. This season’s big bad, Dawn, was pretty lame. The final showdown was anti-climactic, as Rick & Co. did little once Dawn demanded Noah, thus Beth felt she had to do something incredibly stupid.
I love TWD but this episode was awful. All that character development for Beth and then she decides to stab someone who she knows wears a bullet proof vest and carries a gun. They spent all that time making her stronger and more capable only to have her die in one of the stupidest ways.
Also, Tyrese needs to build a bridge and get over it. Carl shot his moms dead corpse in the head after watching live childbirth at age 10 (or so) and he doesn’t cry about that half as much as Tyrese cries about his month long romance with crispy Karen.
We get yet another scene of Tyrese relating to someone over losing someone… But we don’t see Carols reaction to finding Beth by her side or how Rick got those cops to meet him on the roof.
Don’t even get me started on the fire engine with the bottomless tank of gas made it back and then knew to run right into the church.
Probably the biggest cluster-f of an episode of the series.
how the episode should have ended: no trade for noah bs, everyone lives to walk outside. beth sees maggie and goes to run for her, and when maggie turns around she smiles a bit and her head suddenly explodes. cut to the male cop hostage who shot her sniper-style, making a reference to dawn of “bob didn’t come back it’s only fair, one to one trade like you said.”
also they should have let the preacher die.
@BurnsyFan66
The wrong kid died that night
That woulda been sweet!
They definitely killed the wrong sister.
This. This would have been lethal to see!
i come to the internet fansite to complain about the exact thing the article is written about, waaaahhhhh.
that’s like going to a department store to complain about everything in the department store. shut the fuck up already, so BORING.
If you can assume that Maggie did not ask about Beth at all and just assumed she was dead but could not fully grasp it and repressed it instead this whole time since the prison fell…then the reaction to finding out she was alive only to see her corpse being carried out by Darryl makes sense.
However, once has to imagine Daryl told her at some point in the chuch what happened with Beth being taken. Which is why her going off with Abraham makes no sense in the first place if there was a chance her sister was out there. WHich makes her response silly not heartbreaking.
Gonzoids right, Maggie sucks.
We shouldn’t have to take creative leaps as to why she hasn’t asked about Beth.
From what the show presented, it’s clear she just doesn’t care, so I hope her fake outbreak at the end of the ep brings some walkers over and she just let’s them eat her as penance for being a bad sister.
I am certainly not someone who “Hate Watches” this show. In fact, I can usually ignore most stuff that people come here to complain about and generally look forward to and enjoy most of the episodes.
But this whole “Maggie/Beth” dynamic has been something most fans and critics have been joking/complaining about since the fall of the prison. Maggie had a Terminator like determination to find Glen when the prison fell but in the two half season since that happened had not mentioned one word about her sister. In fact even the self-proclaimed fanboy HArdwick himself even made a joke on a TD to Emily Kenny that “Why hasn’t you sister even asked about you?” So the whole “big emotional heartbreaking devastation” of Beth’s death feel a bit short bc of this to me and apparently most of the people who have commented on this show here and elsewhere. HAd the show taken 20 seconds here and there the past 16 episodes to even address Maggie’s feelings about her sister, this probably wuld have helped. You would also then think that ocne Terminus fell and the group reformed for a few hours until Daryl/Carol left that at one point Maggie would have asked “Hey, just a quick q…did anyone see my sister?”
However, it that did happen it leads to what I and others have said that there would have been no way she would have left with Abraham knowing her sister was captured somewhere. It was a fuckup on the writing that lessened this whole emotional impact, IMO. But by Ep 2 of next season…who will really care?
Just my 2 cents.
DEVO,
Yes they were. They were together after the fall of Terminus when they ran into Father Gabriel and went to his church. Daryl left later that night but there were at least a few hours when they were together when this conversation could have happened.
daryl and maggie were never in the church together.
why do i feel like so many complaints about this show come from people who are only half paying attention?
Look, I like the Walking Dead as much as the next guy, I suppose, but Dustin has gone full-blown hype man on this shit. This episode was not that damn good. Beth’s death was not a “wrecking ball of piercing, heartbreaking devastation.” Not giving a damn about Maggie’s reaction to the dead sister she forgot she even had should not make anyone question the existence of one’s soul.
Unless someone here is getting paid to promote the Walking Dead, I’m not sure I see the need for the viking hat and clock necklace, Flavor Flav. We all saw the same episode.
He’s taking lessons from Chris Hardwick. When imaginary people on a mediocre show die it is akin to hearing that your dog has been run over by a milk truck.
“A wrecking ball of piercing, heartbreaking devastation”
I don’t even watch this show, but who the fuck approved that headline????
uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuugh.
Well at least they’re being consistent in making their mid-season finale turn for the awful. God, that episode was garbage.
Everything with the preacher has been terrible, but this just put the icing on the cake. That 10 minutes they spent with him wandering around, and then coming back, and then ruining their shelter was ridiculous.
There were TWO (TWO!) scenes, back to back, that had someone take 5 minutes to talk about some inane story about when they were kids.
That ending just summed up the biggest issue with this show – there’s no real drama. The formula is setup setup setup, then someone you “care about” gets killed, manufacturing drama that isn’t there. And it’s always someone who doesn’t matter/has done pretty much nothing the whole season.
Once again, should have killed Daryl when they had the chance. Oh well. See you in February for more walking in the woods and arguing over who ate the last of the oatmeal.
“If that didn’t absolutely destroy you, then I might question the existence of your soul.”
Has Maggie said more than a sentence about her missing sister in the last season and a half? It would have destroyed me if the writers ever bothered to have Maggie care about Beth, instead of shoehorning this in right before she dies.
Yeah it was bullshit.
@Cuneform I said up above that walkers should eat Maggie, but I like your idea better!!!
Agreed. Also, if this show had any balls, Maggie would’ve been served up a heaping helping of Beth last season when she showed up to Terminus.
It also would’ve spared us this insufferable hospital storyline.
How come you guys don’t cover Homeland any more? The last few episodes have been fantastic – best drama on TV right now by a mile (Never thought I’d say that again about Homeland post season 1 but it seriously is!)
Because Homeland is overrated garbage.
AGREED. Homeland > Walking Dead
That wasn’t the case last season.
Can someone explain this fucking scene at the end to me? So, Beth decides she wants to kill Dawn. She had a ridiculously easy opportunity to do so at the elevator shaft but declined.
So, she decides this because Everybody Hates Chris has to go back to the hospital? Uh okay. How does she not think that stabbing Dawn is going to trigger a gigantic gun fight between the two sides? There is no fucking way she would have predicted that the police officers would have held their fire or even that Darryl and Rick would have.
So she is essentially risking the life of herself, and all of her friends (including the guy she is attempting to save) to kill someone she could have killed at tons of other parts during the episode.
Fuck this fucking show sometimes.
@TheRazz
Once you go black……
@Canadian Scott I don’t think it was a foregone conclusion that Rick was going to kill Dawn. He wasn’t happy about her demanding Noah, but he seemed resigned to GTFO with all “his” group safe when Beth had to go all “high and mighty” on Dawn.
The entire scene made no sense. Every last thing that occurred after Rick walked out onto that parking garage left me looking a dog hearing a noise for the first time.
No way would they go into the hospital for the trade off. No way would they trade for Carol first. Why did Beth stab her in the shoulder of all places? How in the holy crap did she un-holster her gun so fast to shoot Beth in the head? Why would they even bring Everybody Hates Chris to the handoff? Why did Rick go all Jerry Maguire at the end only for ZERO people to join up with him? What was the purpose of that? How did the other half of the crew find the hospital so fast without anyone who had been there amongst them?
I didn’t get it either. My willingness to suspend disbelief was seriously compromised by how implausible that scenario went down. Maybe the writers suddenly realized that they didn’t cap anyone important yet this season so came up with this at the last minute.
Solid point because she clearly saw that Rick was going to drop Dawn one way or another. So her stabbing Dawn solved nothing, especially because she is a foot away and yet can’t hit the kill zone and goes straight for a meaty part of her body…
No, fuck Maggie though. No. No reaction from her can have any impact when she hasn’t so much as spoken the kids name in what could be a month or two in show time.
It’s sad to see Beth go, especially just right as the character got good again but Maggie’s heartbreak does nothing for me when she utterly ignored her sisters existence to find and follow fucking Glenn.
So while Beth’s death breaks my heart Maggie can fuck off.
I absolutely agree that Maggie can fuck right off.
This show is so frustrating. I thought the first few episodes of this season were great and that the writers had finally listened to the criticism about meandering storylines and stupid character decisions. And then we get to the hospital – the momentum stalls, we get a half-assed showdown seemingly just as an excuse to kill off a main character
@GreenEyedDevil At least Rick has learned his lesson – he wanted to go in and rescue Carol/Beth and fuck the hospital’s shit up if it came down to it, but the rest of the group had selective amnesia and forgot to just fucking kill the bad guys. I hope Rick reinstalls the ricktatorship to stop that shit from happening again.
I truly thought the decisive cannibal massacre was a huge step forwards for the group, in terms of lessons learned, not repeating past mistakes etc.
They learn that sometimes you just can’t leave a bad guy alive and sometimes you need to kill a few bad guys.
But then they go to the hospital and ‘hey guys, um like maybe we should not um like maybe kill people cos like maybe um we might trigger their walker kin ways mmmaybe?’
JUST. FUCKING KILL THE BAD GUYS.
They left Guvnor alive and look what happened. Left the Cannibals alive, we lost Bob.
I’m not surprised Beth or anyone died. Watching last weeks ep, the second they poo pooed Rick’s badass KILL EM ALL plan I knew Beth was doomed.
THe other disturing aspect of the Nu(fucking Lame) plan was that it involved rescuing Carol and Beth and leaving a lot of other vulnerable people behind to…be raped? Abused? In other ways exploited?
Poor Beth.
Also fuck Maggi 5eva
Common thread…Beth…so losing here should restore balance.
If you really love this show and particularly love watching normal people as survivors in a strange land running around with firearms trying to differentiate monsters from people, organizing in different group combinations surviving and continually exploring both the reasons for living and the nature of leadership and at the same time YOU’VE ALSO NEVER SEEN LOST for whatever reason, I have a binge viewing suggestion for your holiday break
However, If you haven’t minded TWD’s lack of direction or seasonal switch of focus thusfar, the last season of LOST may seem worthy of a Nobel Prize
Except don’t view the last season until after the holidays. The finale will ruin your Christmas, possibly even your faith in TV writers
Other than my main gripe about not seeing Maggie even once ask for Beth this season, or seeing them interacting as sisters the season before this, WTF happened with Carol? She was in a coma and then suddenly she was chilling in a wheel chair and then she was standing up and consoling Daryl. It would have been nice to see her and Beth interact as she woke up.
@MonkeyButt Commando Carol only got in the wheelchair to Trojan Horse her original group into thinking she was an invalid. Luckily, Beth martyred herself with tiny scissors and Carol decided to forego the Trojan Horse plan…cause…feels. #Rowles
& from the wheelchair to walking in about 2 minutes. Even with compressed TV time, really? & why didn’t they take the chair with them? Seems like it would have been handy.
I saw her fingers moving while Dawn and Beth were talking, but she was starting to come around and then she was being pushed by Beth like it was the most natural thing in the world.
you missed the scene wherein she woke up whilst beth and dawn were talking in her room. neither future bullethead targets noticed that she had stirred
That’s excellent.
I was watching with someone and they said, “the best part of Beth’s death is that it healed a crippled Carol.”
No mention of Rick running down that cop with the car in the first minute of the show? That was some cold-blooded shit right there. I did appreciate the fact that Rick did finally shut him up though.
rick has to learn to tell them to shut up BEFORE he robs them of the ability of doing so voluntarily, lol
That was one of my favorite parts. It’s nice when they show us Rick the supreme badass.
Beth was losing it during Talking Dead. Kinda turned me on.
She’s like an ex of mine… cries about everything.
Hot, but cries about everything,,,
I think you completely misinterpreted that entire scene between Dawn and Beth. The “I get it now” line didn’t refer to Dawn wanting to maintain control, it was back to the earlier conversation about getting other people to do her dirty work for her. Dawn wanted out, she wanted to kill herself but didn’t have the balls and wasn’t going to give anyone in her group the satisfaction of doing it. She knew that trying to keep Noah would escalate the situation and that her group didn’t have her back. Beth knew Dawn wasn’t going to let this end without someone killing her. Rather than have Dawn escalate the situation by putting a bullet in Rick or anyone else in the group Beth stepped up and took one for the team. She was showing Dawn that she is willing to do something for others while Dawn only does things for herself.
@BrewCrew82 and @cajunhawk Lets not say things we can’t take back!
@Fadeproof …so “i get it now” is code for let me superficially stab your ass with tiny ass scissors? Beth is basically a child. A child that can head shot zombies in a dark, narrow hallway…but I digress. I see her act as petty revenge. A parting shot. Nothing in that moment tells me she was offering herself up for the good of the group. I am flabbergasted someone other than Rowles came up with this.
@Fadeproof you just done Rowles’d yourself
Eh. I’m not buying that theory at all. It seemed a lot more like Beth was going to try to kill Dawn, but then missed her throat and hit her collar bone and in surprise/reflex Dawn fired her weapon inadvertently killing Beth.
I like that theory, but Beth is not that smart.
Suicide by Beth…I love this interpretation.
Isn’t every episode of this show mediocre?
The season premiere was great.
Unfortunately, that may be the high point of the show.
You get one or two pretty great ones every season.
Yes, yes it is.
This one sure as shit was.
Sooooooooooo shouldn’t Michonne have been a little more pissed that Father Idiot broke out and brought Hell back with him? She asked zero questions and seemed to be fine with his excuse of “I had to see”. Bitch, you’ve had 18 months to see this shit.
@Enrico Pallazzo it was dumb she didn’t question him and they should have left him out to die, but i’m pretty sure the “i had to see” was referring to bob’s foot. the preacher couldn’t believe what happened with the terminus folks so he went looking for proof.
@MonkeyButt I don’t think a mail bag is a safety certified baby carrier…
Let’s not forget always strapping the baby on, JUST IN CASE. That child should have been covered in zombie swing-back gore.
I suppose it was devastating if anyone gave a shit about Beth. I did not but now who will sing? Oh God, it better not be soon unemployed Gemma Teller.
@korbermeister That is a badass idea for a new show. MURDER FROM WITHIN.
the only survivor of SAMCRO in a zombie apocalypse would be Gemma, after she got everyone killed, she’d say to zombie Abel, “i did it for the club” and then head out into the wilderness to find another group that she could manipulate and destroy from within…
What, you don’t think Jax would be able to handle questioning Zombie Juice after the apocalypse? I think it would be his finest hour.
Or at last ask for proof at the very least. SAMCRO would not do well in the apocolypse
Also, I really want to know what is the story with Morgan? Are they doing this for fan service? What is the end goal here? #whereisMorgan
@WhereWallaceAtString I don’t think he was purposely tracking Rick down; the look on his face when he saw the name “Rick Grimes” on the map was a “holy shit!” look of surprise/what a small world. I wonder if there will be an episode in the 2nd half that shows what Morgan was up to from when we saw him in “Clear” to last night.
But I too want to know the end game. So, he sees the map, but the map was Abraham’s map to DC, where they are no longer going. So, is Morgan like, damn, let me catch up to them, and he ends up in DC and no one is there? Or does he somehow magically find them?
@WhereWallaceAtString That’s what i’m saying, give me a Morgan spin off that shows what he has been doing and who he’s encountered…
and I wonder how far behind he is. I mean, also, how’d he track them down? Like I don’t remember them telling him they were in a specific prison. I get that from the prison, easy to track the group to Terminus and beyond, but how’d he know where’d they be? Or am I just stupid and did I miss something?
Can we make that happen? Start a movement right here and now for that? I would be all over that spinoff.
the end goal is always: DEATH
@JAJenks I wish the spin off show was going to be Morgan on his own following the clues…I would watch every single moment of that.
Right now, Morgan is the most interesting character on this show.
I think with the reveal of a “gay” character coming forward in the second half as well as some snippets during the second half preview, it would appear the show is going to stay put now for an indefinite amount of time. I don’t want to spoil anything for the non-comic readers but let’s say that I would predict a new bad guy is introduced before the end of the season which will be good for the show.
From what I know, the bad guy does kinda show up a little into the story line and even then people aren’t really sure it’s him because they thought he was a figure head. I hear that Jon Hamm is being courted for this role and with Mad Men done and his Indian baseball movie in the books, it’s time to go back to TV.
Waiting until next season to reveal him does seem to set up a certain moment to be the mid-season finale there, so that’s likely what they’d do.
I think they’ll reveal the group/gang that the new bad guy leads. Introduce the bad next season to hype up season 6.
As much as I liked this season overall, I could not give one shit about this Hospital and the people there. I almost wanted to forward through the conversations with Beth/Dawn and whomever. After going through Woodbury and Terminus…the other “Dictorial Leader” angle I was a bit tired of.
Sounds like they may finally be leaving the Atlanta/GA area which I think is time. The forest rummaging is getting a bit played.
Why are they hinting Morgan may be foe? That would make little sense.
@Not Kurt Sutter Agreed. I always wished they kept Shane around longer.
And I really don’t think Morgan is going to be a villain. I think the writers are showing glimpses of him not to be ominous but to hint that he will serve some greater importance later
The Governor, people at Terminus, Dawn. All the antagonists have the story of “We’re oding the right thing and slowly get corrupted into just being out for themselves.
That is why Shane is still the best and most interesting villain the show has had
The only way I could see Morgan as a bad guy is if he has snapped even further than what he was when we saw him back in season 3, so it is possible Morgan would be a foe although we all assume Morgan is a morally right character
If you’re going to stab someone stab them in the neck.
Just like a Beth, bring some scissors to a gunfight
Was Dawn a quickdraw artist? It was almost instant from when Beth stabbed her and the back of Beth’s head blew off. Everyone was holstered when it went down, so that’s one problem, the other was how did no one else get injured with the bullets flying through people’s heads? Rick or Noah had to get something right?
The Quick and The Dead…that was my only though was how Dawn broke like a world record in quick draw.
Did you actually get paid to write what you just wrote?
Nice writeup!
Beth didn’t redeem shit. She was a whiny, crying, singing mess who contributed nothing to the group or the hospital. She could have thrown Dawn down the elevator shaft & saved us all the torture.
@JAJenks I’m with you 100% on the lack of feels. Maggie had no idea or worry about her sister for the entire season & then in the finale, they bring her up & then crash her down. Just a lazy attempt to taste our sweet, sweet tears. It would have been so much better & more dramatic if Maggie was expressing SOME concern at various points during the episodes.
I agree. And Dustin saying if we didn’t get all of the feels when Maggie collapsed over seeing Beth… well this was the first episode this season that I even say Maggie acknowledge that she had a damn sister. So I had some feels, sure, but not all of them and the ones I did have mainly came from seeing Daryl/Rick tears.
Glad that character is gone, too many tangential storylines, this episode was very good and will help to make the series more focused, good episode
Gimple has done a good job of reclaiming weak characters (Carol, Beth) that to see how weak the hospital story went was a surprise. Ditto for the Father Gabriel storyline. Had Michonne and CAROL decided that, due to putting them in danger, he needed to go, I’d have thought it a better, more fitting ending than what we got (no ending at all).
I think if they’d had a scene where Maggie acknowledged Beth’s disappearance/passing and stating how she’d come to terms with her as dead, it would have been better.
Still, those last few minutes were tense. I still don’t get how Dawn was going to renege on the deal after the exchange was made. What? She gives her cops back??
Beth was working with the Irish
Then who is working on the land deal?
With that many holes in her she could get a job at Diosa
Beth is going to break Marks out of prison.
Dawn was using Chibbs’ gun to set him up for the murder.
Her friendship with Noah meant that she was working with black.
Too much blowback, they need to gather intel to make it right
Beth is going to rat on Abel.
To everyone who will complain about TWD Facebook page spoiling the big death: Don’t get on fucking Facebook during or around the same time of the mid-season finale as your favorite show, you whiny little petulant child bitches.
Exactly… I was watching football while TWD was on, I knew better than to check in on FB or Twitter until I finished TWD.
So they reminded us with about 10 minutes in the Beth and Maggie were sisters…something that hasn’t been mentioned in seasons? Just to kill beth so Maggie can have the glimmer of hope. An incredibly poorly written and paced episode with the grady people just being really bad actors…yeah….the show hit a new low for stupidity. You don’t need to kill people every season to make the show interesting….or break up the season into two 8 episode seasons. They should have ended the season with Eugene’s reveal as a liar and it would have had more weight than Beth’s death.
@BrewCrew82 Daryl DID have that discussion with Maggie when they were stuck in the boxcar. We hear it in the beginning of this season’s premiere, when everyone is catching each other up on where they’ve been. I still don’t think it excuses Maggie never suggesting they go search for her, or her willingness to head to D.C. with her sister still possibly out there, or the fact that she never mourns the loss of Beth from the group all season, but they at least showed us that Maggie knew Beth had been kidnapped.
I vaguely remember them discussing the car with the white cross around the camp fire, I think after they escaped from Terminus. But that was about it & no discussion later.
It would have made much more sense to have a little sidebar between Daryl & Maggie that could have taken place in the train car, or even after escaping Terminus, where he says to her what happened w/ Beth. Like, “Maggie. I’m so sorry. I was with Beth, and some a-hole in a car w/ a white cross on it kidnapped her.”
Because up until that point, Maggie probably just assumed she was dead after the clusterf*&^ at the prison.
Seriously though, I don’t ever once remember hearing Maggie say “Where’s Beth?” She got taken and then nothing. No searching or anything. And had Maggie continued on with that nutjob Abraham, she wouldn’t even be aware that Beth is dead for who knows how long. Emotional my ass. I did feel for Daryl though. They had gotten closer.
Martyred? I don’t follow that at all. It’s not like she slit her throat. She only jabbed her in the shoulder with a pair of scissors. If that’s martyrdom…it’s fucking stupid. Jesus tap dancing christ…Bethe the fucking martyr…laid her life on the line with a pair of fucking scissors. Rowles…don’t ever stop being you.
Right? her fucking Martyrdom was 2 seconds away from getting every single person in that hallway killed in a blaze. Who the fuck stabs a cop with a kevlar vest on in the chest? That was one of the stupidest things I ever saw. Slit her throat at least.