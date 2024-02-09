The Walking Dead spinoff series The Ones Who Live doesn’t premiere until later this month, but already, co-creator Scott Gimple is teasing his ambitious plans for the show that continues the story of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Namely, the mother of all reunions that would bring back Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

“There are so many things with this universe that I plan and put together, but I also know that God laughs, and you have to pivot to something else,” Gimple told Variety during The Ones Who Live‘s red carpet premiere. “I absolutely have been working towards that and hoping towards that, but we’ll see what happens. It might be a version of it that no one expects.”

However, Gimple has to first see how The Walking Dead fans react to the new spinoff series that series lead Gurira is touting as “the ultimate love story.”

“This is the apocalypse meets an epic love story, and we didn’t really get a lot of space for that in the mothership because there were so many other stories going on at the same time,” Gurira said. “But this story is all about, does love win out in this world?”

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres February 25 on AMC.

